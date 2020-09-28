Karnataka Examination Authority Reopens KCET Application Window

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has reopened the application window of the state’s common entrance test. The Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) is held for admission to BTech courses in the state’s institutes. According to an official notification, Karnataka CET 2020 candidates, who were assigned ranks between 1,00,001 and the last rank and were unable to upload documents previously, have been given another chance till October 1 to upload their documents. Previously, the KCET application window for uploading documents was open till September 27.

“No further extension will be given to upload the documents for CET 2020,” a KEA statement said. KEA has also allowed the students who have got spot ranks due to non-submission of Class 12 marks and the candidates who had uploaded the documents but failed to submit and declare to upload their relevant documents till October 1. The decision to extend the last date to upload relevant documents for KCET eligibility has been taken after taking into consideration several requests of candidates who have failed to upload them due to various reasons.

KCET 2020: To Upload Documents