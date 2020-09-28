  • Home
  • Education
  • KEA Reopens Application Window Of Karnataka CET 2020; Upload Documents Till October 1

KEA Reopens Application Window Of Karnataka CET 2020; Upload Documents Till October 1

KCET 2020: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has reopened the application window of the common entrance test (KCET 2020) for the students to upload required documents.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Sep 28, 2020 9:46 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

KCET 2020: KEA Reopens Application Window Of Karnataka CET And Other Exams
KCET Result 2020 Declared; Document Verification, Counselling To Be Held Online
KCET Result 2020: Karnataka CET 2020 Result Declared At Karresults.nic.in
KCET 2020 Result Live Updates: Karnataka CET 2020 Result Declared At Kea.kar.nic.in
KCET 2020: Top Engineering Colleges Through CET Karnataka, Check Details Here
KCET 2020 Result: Karnataka CET 2020 Result Delayed, To Be Declared Tomorrow
KEA Reopens Application Window Of Karnataka CET 2020; Upload Documents Till October 1
Karnataka Examination Authority Reopens KCET Application Window
New Delhi:

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has reopened the application window of the state’s common entrance test. The Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) is held for admission to BTech courses in the state’s institutes. According to an official notification, Karnataka CET 2020 candidates, who were assigned ranks between 1,00,001 and the last rank and were unable to upload documents previously, have been given another chance till October 1 to upload their documents. Previously, the KCET application window for uploading documents was open till September 27.

“No further extension will be given to upload the documents for CET 2020,” a KEA statement said. KEA has also allowed the students who have got spot ranks due to non-submission of Class 12 marks and the candidates who had uploaded the documents but failed to submit and declare to upload their relevant documents till October 1. The decision to extend the last date to upload relevant documents for KCET eligibility has been taken after taking into consideration several requests of candidates who have failed to upload them due to various reasons.

KCET 2020: To Upload Documents

  1. Visit the official KEA website -- kea.kar.nic.in or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

  2. Login with the user IDs and passwords

  3. Upload documents in the specified formats

  4. Select the declare button and submit the KCET 2020 application form

Click here for more Education News
KCET Result KCET 2020
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CLAT 2020 Answer Key Released; Check Direct Links Here
CLAT 2020 Answer Key Released; Check Direct Links Here
TNEA Rank List 2020 Released At Tneaonline.org; Check Details Here
TNEA Rank List 2020 Released At Tneaonline.org; Check Details Here
Education Minister To Address Students’ Queries On NEP 2020 On October 1
Education Minister To Address Students’ Queries On NEP 2020 On October 1
JEE Advanced Results On October 5 For More Than 1.5 Lakh Candidates
JEE Advanced Results On October 5 For More Than 1.5 Lakh Candidates
Maharashtra: Nagpur University To Conduct Exams Via Mobile App From October 1
Maharashtra: Nagpur University To Conduct Exams Via Mobile App From October 1
.......................... Advertisement ..........................