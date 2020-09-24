Image credit: Shutterstock KCET 2020: KEA Reopens Application Window Of Karnataka CET And Other Exams

KCET 2020: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has reopened the application window of the Common Entrance Test (KCET 2020), Diploma CET, and Postgraduate CET exams. According to an official notification, Karnataka CET 2020 candidates, who were assigned ranks but could not upload documents previously will be given another chance from September 24 to 27, 2020. Previously, the KCET application window for uploading documents was open from September 7 to September 23. “No further extension will be given to upload the documents for CET 2020,” an official statement said.

Karnataka PGCET and Diploma CET candidates will be able to edit their application forms up to September 25, KEA said.

“For admission to MBA, MCA, ME/MTech, MArch courses for PGCET 2020, editing option is enabled from 11 am on September 24 to September 25 up to 6 pm for all the fields entered by candidates in the online application form,” an official statement said.

“The candidates can change or modify the information furnished in the online application as per their eligibility,” the statement added.

Karnataka DCET 2020: How To Edit Online Application Form