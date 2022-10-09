KEA Releases KCET 2022 Seat Matrix; Check Seat Availability

Image credit: shutterstock.com Check KCET 2022 seat matrix at kea.kar.nic.in

KCET 2022 Counselling: The Karnataka Examination Authority, KEA has released the seat matrix and fee structure for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET). The KCET seat matrix for both postgraduate medical and dental courses is available on the official website- kea.kar.nic.in.

According to KEA, the course fee for Dermatology course is R s 1,13,900, while the course fee for Anatomy, Physiology, Biochemistry is Rs 38,900. The details on college, course-wise fees is available on the official website- kea.kar.nic.in.

The verification slip will be released by October 12, the eligible candidates can do the option entry till October 13 up to 4 pm. The KEA also provide options to candidates to appear for KCET document verification process till October 11.

"This is the final chance for document verification to become eligible for allotment of seats for UGCET 2022," KEA notification mentioned. For the verification process, the candidates need to carry documents- KCET 2022 application form, Class 10, 12 marksheets, photographs, hall tickets, other details.

The KEA will release the KCET 2022 seat allotment result on October 17, the candidates who have their names in the round one allotment list can report to the colleges by October 22.