KEA Releases Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022 Syllabus; Check Subjects To Appear

KCET 2022 syllabus and subjects released

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022 syllabus for the upcoming entrance examinations. KCET is held for admission to first year undergraduate programmes including Engineering and Technology courses, Farm Science courses, Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry courses, BPharma, Pharma D and Naturopathy and Yoga courses. Along with the KCET 2022 syllabus, KEA has also released the subjects in which students will have to appear in the Karnataka Common Entrance Test.

The KCET 2022 question paper will be based on the Physics-Chemistry-Mathematics-Biology (PCMB) of PUC first year 2020 and Physics-Chemistry-Mathematics-Biology (PCMB) of PUC 2021 second year course. While PCMB of PUC first year 2020 will comprise the 70 per cent syllabus, PCMB of second year 2021 will comprise the complete syllabi.

“The question papers of the Common Entrance Test- 2022 will be based on the PCMB of First year of PUC 2020 (70%) and PCMB of Second Year PUC of 2021 (complete) syllabi prescribed by the Department of Pre-Universituy Education of Karnataka State,” a KEA statement said.

CET 2022: Details Of Subjects To Appear

Engineering and Technology Courses (BE/ BTech): PCM

Farm Science Courses (BSc Agriculture, Sericulture, Horticulture etc): PCMB

Bachelor of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry (BV Sc an AH): PCB

B Pharma: PCM or PCB

2nd Year B Pharma: PCM or PCB

Pharma D: PCM or PCB

Naturopathy and Yoga: PCB

The KCET 2022 application submission process will start again on May 29 and will be continued till May 30, 2022. The KCET application form 2022 will be available on the official website- kea.kar.nic.in.

“On the request of many students and parents, final chance is given to students who have not registered to appear for CET 2022. Those who did not register or apply online can register, pay the fees and apply online from May 29 to 30 before 8 pm to be eligible for admission to various professional courses for the year 2022,” KEA said.