KEA Postpones Karnataka PGCET Document Verification At Bangalore Centre

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has postponed the document verification process of the Postgraduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET 2020) scheduled for today, December 15, at the Bangalore centre. The verification process started on December 13 and was earlier scheduled to end on December 17. Now, after postponement, it will end on December 18 at the Bangalore centres.

Document verification at other helpline centres will continue as per the schedule notified earlier, KEA said.

Revised schedule

As per the official notification: “The PGCET-2020 for MBA/MCA/ME/MTech courses document verification scheduled from 15-12-2020 in Bangalore verification centre has been postponed due to unavoidable circumstances…”

At the Bangalore centre, KEA will hold PGCET 2020 document verification on December 16, 17 and 18, in four sessions.

Karnataka PGCET 2020 result for MTech, MArch, MBA and MCA programmes was announced last week.

The entrance exam was held on October 13 and October 14.