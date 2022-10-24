  • Home
PGET 2022 counselling round 1 exercising choices by the seat allotted candidates will end tomorrow, October 25.

Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Oct 24, 2022 8:41 pm IST

KEA PGET 2022 round 1 exercising options ends tomorrow, October 25.
Image credit: Shutterstock

PGET 2022 Counselling: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will close the window for exercising choices by the seat allotted candidates tomorrow, October 25. Candidates seeking admission to PG Dental programmes in the state quota seats and those who have not exercised any choices can apply and enter choices till 5:30 pm tomorrow.

KEA has recently revised the postgraduate Dental first round post-allotment schedule. As per the latest updated schedule, The payment of fees by choice 1 and 2 candidates will begin tomorrow and will end on October 28, 2022.

The choice-1 candidates can submit the original documents and collect the admission order between October 27 to October 28 from 10:30 am to 3:30 pm. And the last date for reporting at the allotted colleges by choice 1 candidates only along with all the originals as per the verification slip is October 29 till before 5:30 pm.

Earlier, the first round of choice-filling for the Karnataka NEET PG counselling 2022 for postgraduate dental programmes was scheduled to begin on October 17. But, the High Court put a hold on the counselling procedure until further notice.

KEA PGET
