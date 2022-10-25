KEA PGET 2022: Round 1 Exercising Options Ends Today For Dental Courses

Image credit: Shutterstock KEA PGET 2022 round 1 exercising options ends today.

PGET 2022 Counselling: The PGET round 1 exercise options for dental programme admission will end today, October 25. Candidates from the state quota who have been allotted seats can exercise options till 5:30 pm today. After that, the candidates can submit the fees till October 28, 2022.

Recommended: Check your admission chances in MD/MS/Diploma course & Make college- Specialization preference list for All India & State counseling process Click Here



Latest: Check your admission chances in DNB programs available in Hospitals & all India Colleges based on your rank, Click Here



Candidates who have previously acquired their admission order but were unable to attend the document verification process must get a new admission order before reporting to their respective institutions.

The submission of original documents and collection of admission orders by the choice 1 candidates is from October 27 to 28. Candidates can submit their documents from 10:30 am to 3:30 pm. The last date for reporting at the allotted colleges by the choice 1 candidates along with all the originals as per the verification slip is October 29 before 5: 30 pm.

The Karnataka NEET PG counselling has previously been halted owing to a petition filed by in-service doctors. However, following the hearing on October 20 the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) published a fresh timetable for Karnataka NEET PG counselling and proceeded to restart the PG Dental admissions process.