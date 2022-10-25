  • Home
KEA PGET 2022: Round 1 Exercising Options Ends Today For Dental Courses

KEA will close the PGET 2022 round 1 exercising options today, October 25. Candidates can submit the fees from October 25 to October 28, 2022.

Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Oct 25, 2022 10:48 am IST

KEA PGET 2022: Round 1 Exercising Options Ends Today For Dental Courses
KEA PGET 2022 round 1 exercising options ends today.
Image credit: Shutterstock

PGET 2022 Counselling: The PGET round 1 exercise options for dental programme admission will end today, October 25. Candidates from the state quota who have been allotted seats can exercise options till 5:30 pm today. After that, the candidates can submit the fees till October 28, 2022.

Candidates who have previously acquired their admission order but were unable to attend the document verification process must get a new admission order before reporting to their respective institutions.

The submission of original documents and collection of admission orders by the choice 1 candidates is from October 27 to 28. Candidates can submit their documents from 10:30 am to 3:30 pm. The last date for reporting at the allotted colleges by the choice 1 candidates along with all the originals as per the verification slip is October 29 before 5: 30 pm.

The Karnataka NEET PG counselling has previously been halted owing to a petition filed by in-service doctors. However, following the hearing on October 20 the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) published a fresh timetable for Karnataka NEET PG counselling and proceeded to restart the PG Dental admissions process.

KEA PGET
