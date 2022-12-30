Karnataka KEA PGCET 2022 Final Answer Key Out; Here’s How To Download

PGCET 2022 answer key out at kea.kar.nic.in

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has issued the final answer key of the Postgraduate Common Entrance Test 2022 (PGCET 2022). The administering body has made the PGCET 2022 answer keys available for MTech, MCA and MBA separately. The cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea website is hosting the Karnataka PGCET 2022 answer keys.

The KEA PGCET 2022 result was announced on Thursday, December 29. KEA held Karnataka PGCET 2022 exam for admission to ME, MTech and MArch programmes on November 19, and the PGCET 2022 for MBA and MCA on November 20.

KEA will start verifying documents for verification from January 3 to January 13, 2023. The document verification of GATE qualified candidates from rank 1 to last rank will be held at KEA Bangalore on January 2, while the document verification of PGCET 2022 will be done at Bangalore, Mysore, Belagavi, Kalburgi, Shimoga, Mangalore, Bijapur, Dharwad, Devangere helpline centres.

For candidates scoring multiple PGCET 2022 ranks, they will have to come to the helpline centre on the scheduled date as per their highest rank in any discipline, and neet not come again for other ranks in other disciplines.

KEA PGCET 2022 Answer Key: How To Check