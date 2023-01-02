KEA PGCET 2022: Document Verification Process Begins Tomorrow; List Of Documents Required

karnataka pgcet 2022 document verification

Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) will conduct the Karnataka Postgraduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) 2022 document verification process from tomorrow, January 3, 2022. Candidates will have to attend the document verification on the basis of their ranks till January 13, 2023. Those who secured rank from 1 to 200 will have to report on January 3 from 9.30 AM to 11 AM for document verification for MBA, MCA, ME, MTech and MArch courses.

The document verification will be done at Bangalore, Mysore, Belagavi, Kalburgi, Shimoga, Mangalore, Bijapur, Dharwad and Davangere helpline centres. Candidates can check the list of helpline centres by visiting the official website - kea.kar.nic.in. Also Read || Karnataka KEA PGCET 2022 Final Answer Key Out; Here’s How To Download

If a candidate has got multiple ranks, then he or she can come to the helpline centre on the scheduled date as per the highest rank in any discipline, and need not come again for other ranks in other disciplines.

The general merit reserved and special category candidates can attend document verification in any helpline centre as per the schedule. However, non-Karnataka candidates, Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) qualified candidates, sponsored quota candidates and part-time quota candidates are required to attend the document verification in the Bangalore centre only as per their ranks.

KEA PGCET 2022 Document Verification: List Of Documents Required