KEA PGCET 2022: Document Verification Process Begins Tomorrow; List Of Documents Required
It is mandatory for candidates to carry all the required documents in original along with one set of gazetted officer-attested photocopies of all the original documents and two passport-size photographs at the helpline centre.
Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) will conduct the Karnataka Postgraduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) 2022 document verification process from tomorrow, January 3, 2022. Candidates will have to attend the document verification on the basis of their ranks till January 13, 2023. Those who secured rank from 1 to 200 will have to report on January 3 from 9.30 AM to 11 AM for document verification for MBA, MCA, ME, MTech and MArch courses.
The document verification will be done at Bangalore, Mysore, Belagavi, Kalburgi, Shimoga, Mangalore, Bijapur, Dharwad and Davangere helpline centres. Candidates can check the list of helpline centres by visiting the official website - kea.kar.nic.in. Also Read || Karnataka KEA PGCET 2022 Final Answer Key Out; Here’s How To Download
If a candidate has got multiple ranks, then he or she can come to the helpline centre on the scheduled date as per the highest rank in any discipline, and need not come again for other ranks in other disciplines.
The general merit reserved and special category candidates can attend document verification in any helpline centre as per the schedule. However, non-Karnataka candidates, Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) qualified candidates, sponsored quota candidates and part-time quota candidates are required to attend the document verification in the Bangalore centre only as per their ranks.
KEA PGCET 2022 Document Verification: List Of Documents Required
- Final printout of the 2022 online application form.
- Proof of having paid the fees.
- PGCET 2022 admission ticket.
- Class 10 or equivalent examination mark sheet and certificate.
- Class 12 or equivalent examination mark sheet and certificate.
- Qualifying degree mark sheet and certificate of all the years or semesters.
- Degree certificate or provisional degree certificate.
- Study certificate countersigned by Block Education Officer as per the format (only for Karnataka candidates).
- Minimum three years work experience certificate (if any).
- Sponsorship certificate (if any).
- GATE score card. (if any).
- Caste certificate (if any).
- Income certificate (if any).
- Parent’s study certificate, parent’s hometown certificate, parent’s domicile certificate, parent’s employment certificate or similar others for claiming eligibility for Government seats based on the domicile, study or employment of the parent. (if any).
- Candidates claiming Hyderabad-Karnataka region reservations must submit the certificate (if any).