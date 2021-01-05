KEA Releases PGCET Round 2, Final Counselling Schedule

The Karnataka Examinations Authority -- the conducting body of PGCET, has released the schedule for PGCET 2020 Round 2 and Final counselling. Candidates can register online for the PGCET counselling 2020 at the KEA website with their login IDs. KEA PGCET is conducted for students seeking admission to management, computer application and engineering courses. Candidates shortlisted in PGCET 2020 result will be eligible to participate in the counselling process.

“For admission to MBA, MCA, ME/ MTech courses, the Second and Final Round Seat allotment for PGCET 2020 will be conducted for the available seats as per the schedule given below. In this round, candidates, are allowed to enter options afresh (Fresh Option Entry - Add/ Delete/ Modify/ Reorder),” a statement on the KEA PGCET round 2 and final schedule said.

KEA PGCET Counselling 2020 Dates