KEA PGCET 2020 Second, Final Counselling Schedule Released; Details Here

For KEA PGCET round 2 and final counselling 2020, candidates have to get their original documents verified at Bangalore.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jan 5, 2021 3:45 pm IST | Source: Careers360

KEA Releases PGCET Round 2, Final Counselling Schedule
New Delhi:

The Karnataka Examinations Authority -- the conducting body of PGCET, has released the schedule for PGCET 2020 Round 2 and Final counselling. Candidates can register online for the PGCET counselling 2020 at the KEA website with their login IDs. KEA PGCET is conducted for students seeking admission to management, computer application and engineering courses. Candidates shortlisted in PGCET 2020 result will be eligible to participate in the counselling process.

“For admission to MBA, MCA, ME/ MTech courses, the Second and Final Round Seat allotment for PGCET 2020 will be conducted for the available seats as per the schedule given below. In this round, candidates, are allowed to enter options afresh (Fresh Option Entry - Add/ Delete/ Modify/ Reorder),” a statement on the KEA PGCET round 2 and final schedule said.

KEA PGCET Counselling 2020 Dates

Events

Dates

Verification of Original Documents (Only at Bangalore)

January 7
11 am to 1 pm

Choice 3, Choice 4, Forfeited, Cancelled, Newly added, if any

January 4
After 4 pm

Provision to Add, Modify, Delete, reorder options, if any, by eligible candidates

January 7-11

Publication of Round 2 seat allotment result

January 9
After 6pm

Payment of Fees and Downloading of Admission Orders

January 11-12
Before 4pm

Last date of Reporting to College

January 13
Before 4:30 pm

Click here for more Education News
kea.kar.nic.in
