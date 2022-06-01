Image credit: shutterstock.com KCET application portal reopens on June 2

KCET Application 2022: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will reopen the application portal for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test, or KCET on June 2. According to KEA, KCET 2022 application portal will be opened for a day on June 2 following requests received from students/ parents who have not registered for CET 2022. "KEA web portal will be enabled for a day on June 2 to facilitate the candidates to register, to pay fees and to apply online. Hence, this is the final notice to those who did not register or apply online to complete the process before 5 PM on June 2," the statement mentioned. The candidates who want to apply online can do so on the official website- kea.kar.nic.in.

According to KEA, "those who have already registered and paid the fees but did not complete the process of entry of required information can also enter the details online through their login ID." The KCET application portal was earlier opened for a day on May 29.

KCET 2022 Application: How To Apply

Students can apply for KCET 2022 by following these steps Visit the KEA official website - kea.kar.nic.in Click on the link that reads "Karnataka CET application", on the home page Register yourself and fill in the KCET application form 2022 Upload the required documents such as scanned photographs, signatures etc. Pay the online registration fee Save the confirmation page for your future reference.

KCET 2022 is scheduled to be held on June 16 and 17. The Kannada Language Test (Only for Horanadu and Gadinadu Kannadiga candidates) will be held on June 18, 2022. KCET will be held in two shifts; first in the morning and the next in the afternoon.

For details on KCET 2022, please visit the website- kea.kar.nic.in.