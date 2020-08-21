KCET 2020 Result: Karnataka CET 2020 Result Declared

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has declared the Karnataka Common Entrance Test, or KCET 2020, on the official websites, kea.kar.nic.in and cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. The authority- KEA- will release the cutoff for each round and begin the counselling soon thereafter. The result was expected to be declared on August 20, however, at the last moment, it was delayed for one day. Through KCET result 2020, students will know the ranks they have obtained in the state entrance exam. Students checking their CET result 2020 are advised to keep their admit card handy as the login credentials mentioned in the admit card would be needed to log in at the portal.