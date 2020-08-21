KCET 2020 Result Live Updates: Karnataka CET 2020 Result Declared At Kea.kar.nic.in
KCET 2020 Result: Karnataka CET 2020 Result has been released by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) on August 21, at the official websites, kea.kar.nic.in and cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.
The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has declared the Karnataka Common Entrance Test, or KCET 2020, on the official websites, kea.kar.nic.in and cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. The authority- KEA- will release the cutoff for each round and begin the counselling soon thereafter. The result was expected to be declared on August 20, however, at the last moment, it was delayed for one day. Through KCET result 2020, students will know the ranks they have obtained in the state entrance exam. Students checking their CET result 2020 are advised to keep their admit card handy as the login credentials mentioned in the admit card would be needed to log in at the portal.
Live updates
Karnataka CET 2020 Result: Direct Link
Here is the direct link to check KCET 2020 Result:
KCET 2020: What Is In The Result?
The KCET 2020 Result will have your rank listed as per the discipline in one corner and the subject wise details on the other side. QE and CET Marks will be mentioned against each subject.
KCET 2020 Result: BSc (Agriculture) Toppers
1. Varun Gowda A B
2. Sanjana K
3. Lokesh B Jogi
4. Arnav Aiyappa P P
5. Prajwal Kashyap
6. Chinmaya S Bharadwaj
7. Pavan S Gowda
8. Mayur S Chittaragi
9. H C Gourish
10. Jathin A L D
KCET 2020: 1,53,470 Students Qualified For Engineering Seats
The examination was conducted on July 30, 31 in the state after the High Court dismissed a plea seeking a postponement.
Out of the over 1.94 lakh students who registered for the exam 1,74,345 students appeared.
Over 1.53 lakh (1,53,470) students have qualified for engineering seats this year. The students qualified in other courses are, Agriculture- 1,27,627, Veterinary Sciences- 1,29,666, AYUSH- 1,29,611, Pharma- 1,55,552.
KCET 2020: Karnataka CET 2020 Top Rank Holders
Here is the list of Karnataka CET 2020 Top Rank Holders:
KCET 2020: Check Result Here
A link to check KCET 2020 result will soon be available on the official websites, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in and kea.kar.nic.in. This is how the window will look:
KCET 2020 Result: Engineering Toppers
Top 10 rank holders of KCET result 2020 (Engineering) are:
Rank 1 - Rakshith M
Rank 2 - Shubhan R
Rank 3 - M Shashank Balaji
Rank 4 - Shashank P
Rank 5 - Sandeepan Naskar
Rank 6 - Nakul Abhay Bapat
Rank 7 - S Srivas
Rank 8 - Advaith Prasad Curpod
Rank 9 - Gaureesha Kajampady
Rank 10 - Deepit S Patil
KCET Result 2020: Check Using Direct Link
KCET 2020 Result Press Conference
Karnataka Higher Education Minister C N Ashwathnarayan announced KCET result 2020 in a press conference.
ವೀಕ್ಷಿಸಿ ನೇರಪ್ರಸಾರ! #KCET 2020 ಪರೀಕ್ಷೆಯ ಫಲಿತಾಂಶಕ್ಕೆ ಸಂಬಂಧಿಸಿದಂತೆ ಪತ್ರಿಕಾಗೋಷ್ಠಿ. #KCET 2020 Results - Press Conference https://t.co/ZdKurIJm57— Dr. Ashwathnarayan C. N. (@drashwathcn) August 21, 2020
KCET 2020: KEA Will Release KCET 2020 Cutoff
At the end of each counselling round, KEA will release KCET 2020 cutoff. The last rank at which a seat is allotted will become KCET 2020 cutoff for that round. Based on KCET 2020 cutoff, candidates will be able to apply for the engineering college of their choice. KCET 2020 cut off will be determined keeping in view deferent parameters such as number of candidates registered for the exam, number of seats available, difficulty level of KCET 2020, etc.
KCET 2020: Counselling And Fee Structure
As KCET 2020 results have been declared, KEA will soon release detailed information regarding KCET 2020 counselling and fees structure. In view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, KCET 2020 counselling could be done online.
KCET Result 2020: How To Check
Follow these steps to check KCET 2020 result from the official websites:
Go to cetonline.karnataka.gov.in or kea.kar.nic.in.
Click on the link for “KCET Result 2020”.
Key in the required information.
Submit and view KCET 2020 result.
KCET Result 2020: Karnataka CET 2020 Result Declared
Karnataka CET result has been declared. KCET results 2020 are now available on the official websites of the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA), kea.kar.nic.in and cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.
KCET 2020 Results: Result To Be Announced In Press Conference Soon
Karnataka Common Entrance Test results will be announced soon. Deputy Chief Minister and Higher Education Minister C N Ashwathanarayan are now addressing media in the press conference.
KCET Result 2020: Karnataka CET To Be Announced Anytime Soon
Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will declare KCET 2020 result in online mode antime soon. Students are advised to keep their admit cards handy.
KCET 2020 Counselling
Candidates who qualify in the exam and receive a valid rank can participate in the KCET 2020 counselling. The counselling process includes registration, document verification, filling of choices of colleges and courses, allotment, and reporting to allotted institutes.
KCET 2020: Check KCET Result At 12:30 PM
The result of the Karnataka Common Entrance Test will be announced online on the official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Students should check the website at around 12:30 PM.
KCET 2020: Cutoff Of Karnataka CET 2020
The cutoff of KCET 2020 is a screen to select candidates for admission. Various parameters, such as the difficulty level of KCET 2020, the number of candidates registered for the exam, the number of seats available, are considered while determining the cutoff.
KCET 2020: What IS KCET?
KCET 2020 is the state engineering entrance exam which was held on July 30 and 31 in pen and paper mode across the state.
KEA To Declare KCET 2020 Result Shortly
Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will declare KCET 2020 result in online mode shortly. About 204 government, private, aided institutes as well as universities (both state and private) offer admission to the B.Tech courses through KCET.
KCET 2020: How To Check Karnataka CET Result
Follow these steps:
Step 1. Visit the official website kea.kar.nic.in
Step 2. Click on 'download result' link.
Step 3. Enter your details.
Step 4. View result.
Step 5. Download the KCET 2020 result and take a print out.
KCET 2020: Counselling To Be Held In Two Rounds
KCET counselling will be in two rounds followed by an extended round for vacancies left. Counselling will entail registration, document verification, choice filling, seat allotment and finally reporting to the allotted institutes for admissions.
KCET Cutoffs: 2019 Ranks
Name of Institute
Computer Science and Engineering
Mechanical Engineering
Electronics & Comm. Engineering
Electrical and Electronics Engineering
Information Science and Engineering
RV College of Engineering, Bangalore
230
3032
710
2367
522
BMS College of Engineering, Bangalore
487
5465
1147
3213
783
Dayananda Sagar College of Engineering, Bangalore
4628
19859
7339
10168
4444
JSS Science and Technology University, Mysuru
2437
18061
4182
8644
3693
New Horizon College of Engineering, Bangalore
10896
140914
16761
43838
19570
Ramaiah Institute of Technology, Bangalore
1074
8578
2446
5579
1942
Siddaganga Institute of Technology, Tumkur
4604
22474
6053
8590
6059
The National Institute of Engineering, Mysore
2480
13055
3970
9073
4011
KCET 2020: Top Engineering Colleges Through CET Karnataka
A list of top engineering colleges along with their NIRF rankings and the seat intake has been mentioned in the table below:
Name of College
NIRF Rank
Seat Intake
RV College of Engineering, Bangalore
70
497
BMS College of Engineering, Bangalore
73
280
Dayananda Sagar College of Engineering, Bangalore
126
727
JSS Science and Technology University, Mysuru
132
476
New Horizon College of Engineering, Bangalore
114
434
Ramaiah Institute of Technology, Bangalore
59
507
Siddaganga Institute of Technology, Tumkur
91
407
The National Institute of Engineering, Mysore
175
198
University Visvesvaraya College of Engineering, Bangalore
485
Acharya Institute of Technology, Bangalore
449
KCET Result 2020: Karnataka CET 2020 Releasing Soon
The KCET 2020 result will be announced today. Earlier, it was scheduled to be released on Thursday, August 20. Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwathnarayan said in an official statement, “The results of the CET exam, which was due to be announced on August 20 will now be announced on August 21 (Friday) due to technical reasons.”
KCET 2020: Counselling And Seat Allotment
Counselling and seat allotment of KCET 2020 is done based on the ranks obtained by candidates. The last rank at which a seat is allotted in a round becomes the CET cutoff. Since KEA will release KCET 2020 cutoff after the completion of a round, students can use the previous year’s KCET cutoffs to gauge their chances and apply accordingly.
KEA had released the answer key of KCET 2020
KEA had released the answer key of KCET 2020. Students were allowed to raise objections regarding the Karnataka CET 2020 answer key up to August 8.
The CET examination in Karnataka was conducted amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Despite protests from students, The Karnataka High Court allowed the state government to go ahead with its plans to conduct the CET examinations in the state on July 31 and 31.