Live

KCET 2020 Result Live Updates: Karnataka CET 2020 Result Declared At Kea.kar.nic.in

KCET 2020 Result: Karnataka CET 2020 Result has been released by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) on August 21, at the official websites, kea.kar.nic.in and cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Aug 21, 2020 1:26 pm IST

KCET 2020 Result Live Updates: Karnataka CET 2020 Result Declared At Kea.kar.nic.in
KCET 2020 Result: Karnataka CET 2020 Result Declared
New Delhi:

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has declared the Karnataka Common Entrance Test, or KCET 2020, on the official websites, kea.kar.nic.in and cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. The authority- KEA- will release the cutoff for each round and begin the counselling soon thereafter. The result was expected to be declared on August 20, however, at the last moment, it was delayed for one day. Through KCET result 2020, students will know the ranks they have obtained in the state entrance exam. Students checking their CET result 2020 are advised to keep their admit card handy as the login credentials mentioned in the admit card would be needed to log in at the portal.

Live updates

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has declared the Karnataka Common Entrance Test, or KCET 2020, result today, August 21, on the official websites, kea.kar.nic.in and cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. The authority- KEA- will release the cutoff for each round and begin the counselling soon thereafter. The result was expected to be declared on August 20, however, at the last moment, it was delayed for one day. Through KCET result 2020, students will know the ranks they have obtained in the state entrance exam. Students checking their CET result 2020 are advised to keep their admit card handy as the login credentials mentioned in the admit card would be needed to log in at the portal.

01:26 PM IST
Aug. 21, 2020

Karnataka CET 2020 Result: Direct Link

Here is the direct link to check KCET 2020 Result:

KCET 2020 Result: Direct Link

01:24 PM IST
Aug. 21, 2020

KCET 2020: What Is In The Result?

The KCET 2020 Result will have your rank listed as per the discipline in one corner and the subject wise details on the other side. QE and CET Marks will be mentioned against each subject.

01:13 PM IST
Aug. 21, 2020

KCET 2020 Result: BSc (Agriculture) Toppers

1. Varun Gowda A B

2. Sanjana K

3. Lokesh B Jogi

4. Arnav Aiyappa P P

5. Prajwal Kashyap

6. Chinmaya S Bharadwaj 

7. Pavan S Gowda

8. Mayur S Chittaragi

9. H C Gourish

10. Jathin A L D

01:08 PM IST
Aug. 21, 2020

KCET 2020: 1,53,470 Students Qualified For Engineering Seats

The examination was conducted on July 30, 31 in the state after the High Court dismissed a plea seeking a postponement.

Out of the over 1.94 lakh students who registered for the exam 1,74,345 students appeared.

Over 1.53 lakh (1,53,470) students have qualified for engineering seats this year. The students qualified in other courses are, Agriculture- 1,27,627, Veterinary Sciences- 1,29,666, AYUSH- 1,29,611, Pharma- 1,55,552.

01:07 PM IST
Aug. 21, 2020

KCET 2020: Karnataka CET 2020 Top Rank Holders

Here is the list of Karnataka CET 2020 Top Rank Holders:

01:06 PM IST
Aug. 21, 2020

KCET 2020: Check Result Here

A link to check KCET 2020 result will soon be available on the official websites, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in and kea.kar.nic.in. This is how the window will look:

12:58 PM IST
Aug. 21, 2020

KCET 2020 Result: Engineering Toppers

Top 10 rank holders of KCET result 2020 (Engineering) are:

Rank 1 - Rakshith M 

Rank 2 - Shubhan R

Rank 3 - M Shashank Balaji

Rank 4 - Shashank P

Rank 5 - Sandeepan Naskar

Rank 6 - Nakul Abhay Bapat

Rank 7 - S Srivas

Rank 8 - Advaith Prasad Curpod

Rank 9 - Gaureesha Kajampady

Rank 10 - Deepit S Patil

12:55 PM IST
Aug. 21, 2020

KCET Result 2020: Check Using Direct Link

A link to check KCET 2020 result will soon be available on the official websites, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in and kea.kar.nic.in

12:52 PM IST
Aug. 21, 2020

KCET 2020 Result Press Conference

Karnataka Higher Education Minister C N Ashwathnarayan announced KCET result 2020 in a press conference. 

12:40 PM IST
Aug. 21, 2020

KCET 2020: KEA Will Release KCET 2020 Cutoff

At the end of each counselling round, KEA will release KCET 2020 cutoff. The last rank at which a seat is allotted will become KCET 2020 cutoff for that round. Based on KCET 2020 cutoff, candidates will be able to apply for the engineering college of their choice. KCET 2020 cut off will be determined keeping in view deferent parameters such as number of candidates registered for the exam, number of seats available, difficulty level of KCET 2020, etc.

12:38 PM IST
Aug. 21, 2020

KCET 2020: Counselling And Fee Structure

As KCET 2020 results have been declared, KEA will soon release detailed information regarding KCET 2020 counselling and fees structure. In view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, KCET 2020 counselling could be done online.

12:37 PM IST
Aug. 21, 2020

KCET Result 2020: How To Check

Follow these steps to check KCET 2020 result from the official websites:

  1. Go to cetonline.karnataka.gov.in or kea.kar.nic.in.

  2. Click on the link for “KCET Result 2020”.

  3. Key in the required information. 

  4. Submit and view KCET 2020 result.

12:36 PM IST
Aug. 21, 2020

KCET Result 2020: Karnataka CET 2020 Result Declared

Karnataka CET result has been declared. KCET results 2020 are now available on the official websites of the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA), kea.kar.nic.in and cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

12:35 PM IST
Aug. 21, 2020

KCET 2020 Results: Result To Be Announced In Press Conference Soon

Karnataka Common Entrance Test results will be announced soon. Deputy Chief Minister and Higher Education Minister C N Ashwathanarayan are now addressing media in the press conference.

12:28 PM IST
Aug. 21, 2020

KCET Result 2020: Karnataka CET To Be Announced Anytime Soon

Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will declare KCET 2020 result in online mode antime soon. Students are advised to keep their admit cards handy. 

12:20 PM IST
Aug. 21, 2020

KCET 2020 Counselling

Candidates who qualify in the exam and receive a valid rank can participate in the KCET 2020 counselling. The counselling process includes registration, document verification, filling of choices of colleges and courses, allotment, and reporting to allotted institutes.

12:11 PM IST
Aug. 21, 2020

KCET 2020: Check KCET Result At 12:30 PM

The result of the Karnataka Common Entrance Test will be announced online on the official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Students should check the website at around 12:30 PM. 

11:57 AM IST
Aug. 21, 2020

KCET 2020: Cutoff Of Karnataka CET 2020

The cutoff of KCET 2020 is a screen to select candidates for admission. Various parameters, such as the difficulty level of KCET 2020, the number of candidates registered for the exam, the number of seats available, are considered while determining the cutoff.

11:53 AM IST
Aug. 21, 2020

KCET 2020: What IS KCET?

KCET 2020 is the state engineering entrance exam which was held on July 30 and 31 in pen and paper mode across the state.

11:46 AM IST
Aug. 21, 2020

KEA To Declare KCET 2020 Result Shortly

Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will declare KCET 2020 result in online mode shortly. About 204 government, private, aided institutes as well as universities (both state and private) offer admission to the B.Tech courses through KCET.

11:42 AM IST
Aug. 21, 2020

KCET 2020: How To Check Karnataka CET Result

Follow these steps:

Step 1. Visit the official website kea.kar.nic.in

Step 2. Click on 'download result' link.

Step 3. Enter your details.

Step 4. View result.

Step 5. Download the KCET 2020 result and take a print out.

11:33 AM IST
Aug. 21, 2020

KCET 2020: Counselling To Be Held In Two Rounds

KCET counselling will be in two rounds followed by an extended round for vacancies left. Counselling will entail registration, document verification, choice filling, seat allotment and finally reporting to the allotted institutes for admissions.

11:29 AM IST
Aug. 21, 2020

KCET Cutoffs: 2019 Ranks

KCET Cutoffs: 2019 Ranks

Name of Institute 

Computer Science and Engineering

Mechanical Engineering

Electronics & Comm. Engineering 

Electrical and Electronics Engineering

Information Science and Engineering

RV College of Engineering, Bangalore

230

3032

710

2367

522

BMS College of Engineering, Bangalore

487

5465

1147

3213

783

Dayananda Sagar College of Engineering, Bangalore

4628

19859

7339

10168

4444

JSS Science and Technology University, Mysuru

2437

18061

4182

8644

3693

New Horizon College of Engineering, Bangalore

10896

140914

16761

43838

19570

Ramaiah Institute of Technology, Bangalore

1074

8578

2446

5579

1942

Siddaganga Institute of Technology, Tumkur

4604

22474

6053

8590

6059

The National Institute of Engineering, Mysore

2480

13055

3970

9073

4011


11:13 AM IST
Aug. 21, 2020

KCET 2020: Top Engineering Colleges Through CET Karnataka

A list of top engineering colleges along with their NIRF rankings and the seat intake has been mentioned in the table below:

Name of College

NIRF Rank

Seat Intake

RV College of Engineering, Bangalore

70

497

BMS College of Engineering, Bangalore

73

280

Dayananda Sagar College of Engineering, Bangalore

126

727

JSS Science and Technology University, Mysuru

132

476

New Horizon College of Engineering, Bangalore

114

434

Ramaiah Institute of Technology, Bangalore

59

507

Siddaganga Institute of Technology, Tumkur

91

407

The National Institute of Engineering, Mysore

175

198

University Visvesvaraya College of Engineering, Bangalore


485

Acharya Institute of Technology, Bangalore


449

11:10 AM IST
Aug. 21, 2020

KCET Result 2020: Karnataka CET 2020 Releasing Soon

The KCET 2020 result will be announced today. Earlier, it was scheduled to be released on Thursday, August 20. Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwathnarayan said in an official statement, “The results of the CET exam, which was due to be announced on August 20 will now be announced on August 21 (Friday) due to technical reasons.”

11:05 AM IST
Aug. 21, 2020

KCET 2020: Counselling And Seat Allotment

Counselling and seat allotment of KCET 2020 is done based on the ranks obtained by candidates. The last rank at which a seat is allotted in a round becomes the CET cutoff. Since KEA will release KCET 2020 cutoff after the completion of a round, students can use the previous year’s KCET cutoffs to gauge their chances and apply accordingly.

11:04 AM IST
Aug. 21, 2020

KCET Result 2020: How To Check Karnataka CET 2020 Result

Once released, students will be able to check Karnataka CET result 2020. Follow these steps:

Step 1. Go to the official websites, kea.kar.nic.in or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Step 2. Click on the KCET 2020 result link.

Step 3. Enter the required information and login with your credentials.

Step 4. Submit and view KCET result 2020 on the next page.

11:04 AM IST
Aug. 21, 2020

KCET Result 2020: How To Check Karnataka CET 2020 Result

Once released, students will be able to check Karnataka CET result 2020. Follow these steps:

Step 1. Go to the official websites, kea.kar.nic.in or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Step 2. Click on the KCET 2020 result link.

Step 3. Enter the required information and login with your credentials.

Step 4. Submit and view KCET result 2020 on the next page.

11:03 AM IST
Aug. 21, 2020

KEA had released the answer key of KCET 2020

KEA had released the answer key of KCET 2020. Students were allowed to raise objections regarding the Karnataka CET 2020 answer key up to August 8.

11:03 AM IST
Aug. 21, 2020

The CET examination in Karnataka was conducted amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Despite protests from students, The Karnataka High Court allowed the state government to go ahead with its plans to conduct the CET examinations in the state on July 31 and 31.

Karnataka Common Entrance Test KCET 2020 KCET 2020 exam date
