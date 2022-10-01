KEA Karnataka Announces Revised KCET Result 2022

Image credit: Karresults.nic.in Karnataka UGCET revised result out

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has declared the revised Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) ranks today, October 1. The karresults.nic.in, kea.kar.nic.in and cetonline.karnataka.gov.in are hosting the KCET result 2022 revised ranks. To access the KCET 2022 revised ranks, candidates will be required to use Karnataka UGCET registration numbers and first four characters of the names.

Following the challenge made by many KCET exam repeaters who qualified the Pre-University Course (PUC) in 2020-21 or not considering 2020-21 marks while preparing UGCET ranking 2022, the Karnataka High Court directed the KEA to follow the formula suggested by a technical committee to redo KCET 2022 rankings.

The qualifying marks of 2021 PU batch students have been deducted by an average of 6 marks in Physics, 5 marks in Chemistry and 7 marks in Mathematics which results in total deduction of 6 marks for 100 qualifying marks to arrive at the KCET 2022 revised ranks.

KCET 2022 Result: How To Check