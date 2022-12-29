KEA Declares Karnataka PGCET 2022 Result

Karnataka PGCET 2022 result declared at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

The Karnataka Postgraduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET 2022) result has been declared today, December 29. The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) which is administering the PGCET 2022 examination has issued the score card on its official website-- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea. Candidates who took the exam can check and download their result by logging in through roll number and date of birth.

KEA has conducted the Karnataka PGCET 2022 for MBA, MCA programmes on November 19 and for ME, MTech and MArch programmes on November 20. Candidates who have qualified the exam will have to appear for the document verification process scheduled to be held on January 3. The rank-wise document verification schedule is also available on the official website of the KEA.

As per the Karnataka PGCET 2022 document verification schedule, the candidates who applied for MTech programmes through GATE score will have to appear for document verification from January 2. The verification process will be held from 2 pm to 4 pm, for which the reporting time is 1:45 pm. Non-Karnataka candidates, GATE qualified candidates, sponsored quota candidates and part time quota candidates are required to attend the document verification at the Bangalore centre only as per their ranks.

The candidates will get admission into participating institutes in the order of merit considering the PGCET-2022 marks and grade points awarded in the qualifying exam. Candidates belonging to the General category should have scored 50 per cent marks (45 per cent SC, ST and Category-I of Karnataka candidates, as the case may be) in their qualifying examination.