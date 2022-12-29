KEA Declares Karnataka PGCET 2022 Result

The Karnataka Postgraduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET 2022) result has been declared today, December 29.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Dec 29, 2022 7:25 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Karnataka KEA PGCET 2022 Result After 4 PM; Official Website, Steps To Check
Karnataka PGCET 2022 Result Today At Cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
Karnataka PGCET 2022 Result Tomorrow; Know When, Where To Check
Karnataka KEA PGCET 2022 Result On December 29; Document Verification Dates Announced
Last Date To Raise Objections Against Karnataka PGCET 2022 Answer Key Today
Karnataka PGCET 2022: Answer Key Objection Window Closes Tomorrow
KEA Declares Karnataka PGCET 2022 Result
Karnataka PGCET 2022 result declared at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
New Delhi:

The Karnataka Postgraduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET 2022) result has been declared today, December 29. The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) which is administering the PGCET 2022 examination has issued the score card on its official website-- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea. Candidates who took the exam can check and download their result by logging in through roll number and date of birth.

Latest: Karnataka PGCET Cutoff 2022. Check Now
Don't Miss: Top Colleges in India accepting Karnataka PGCET score 2022. Check Now

KEA has conducted the Karnataka PGCET 2022 for MBA, MCA programmes on November 19 and for ME, MTech and MArch programmes on November 20. Candidates who have qualified the exam will have to appear for the document verification process scheduled to be held on January 3. The rank-wise document verification schedule is also available on the official website of the KEA.

As per the Karnataka PGCET 2022 document verification schedule, the candidates who applied for MTech programmes through GATE score will have to appear for document verification from January 2. The verification process will be held from 2 pm to 4 pm, for which the reporting time is 1:45 pm. Non-Karnataka candidates, GATE qualified candidates, sponsored quota candidates and part time quota candidates are required to attend the document verification at the Bangalore centre only as per their ranks.

The candidates will get admission into participating institutes in the order of merit considering the PGCET-2022 marks and grade points awarded in the qualifying exam. Candidates belonging to the General category should have scored 50 per cent marks (45 per cent SC, ST and Category-I of Karnataka candidates, as the case may be) in their qualifying examination.

Click here for more Education News
Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Karnataka Government Withdraws 6 Private University Bills Owing To Objections From Ruling, Opposition Parties
Karnataka Government Withdraws 6 Private University Bills Owing To Objections From Ruling, Opposition Parties
Application For Admissions To EMBA Analytics Programme At IIM Kashipur Underway; Register By January 22
Application For Admissions To EMBA Analytics Programme At IIM Kashipur Underway; Register By January 22
Make Cybersecurity Part Of School Curriculum: Himachal Pradesh Police To Education Department
Make Cybersecurity Part Of School Curriculum: Himachal Pradesh Police To Education Department
Pre-Matric Scholarship Scope For OBCs: Social Justice And Empowerment Ministry Remained In Spotlight In 2022
Pre-Matric Scholarship Scope For OBCs: Social Justice And Empowerment Ministry Remained In Spotlight In 2022
IIT Roorkee Launches Project To Develop Advanced Packaging Research Laboratory, Skill Development Programme
IIT Roorkee Launches Project To Develop Advanced Packaging Research Laboratory, Skill Development Programme
.......................... Advertisement ..........................