KEA Announces PGET 2022 PG Medical, Dental Round-2 Counselling Schedule; No Choice Selection This Time

Karnataka PGET 2022: KEA has not made any provision for the candidates to exercise choices in round-2, therefore the candidates, who have been allotted seats in the second round will have to compulsorily report to the allotted college

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Nov 9, 2022 2:53 pm IST

KEA PGET 2022 second-round schedule out
New Delhi:

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has announced the postgraduate medical and dental second-round counselling schedule. Candidates who have joined the allotted seat in the first or second round of all-India quota seat will however be not eligible to participate in the round-2 counselling. While the PG Medical candidates who have been verified will have to submit original documents starting November 9, the PG Dental candidates will be required to report to submit documents on November 15. KEA has allotted different shifts on the basis of the AIR ranks of the candidates to deposit documents.

KEA will not allow the candidates to exercise choices in round-2, and the candidates, therefore, who have been allotted seats in round-2 will have to compulsorily report to the allotted college as the seat allotment is based on the priority of options as entered by the candidates.

The choice 2 candidates of first round, KEA added, if the seat is upgraded will report to the new college or if the seat is not upgraded, will report to the previously allotted college.

Karnataka PGET 2022 Round-2 Seat Allotment Schedule: PG Medical, Dental

Events

Dates

Rearrangement of options for those who have submitted original documents

November 15 (6 pm) to November 17 (10 am)

2nd round allotment result

November 17 after 6 pm

Fee payment

November 18-19

Last date for reporting

November 20 (before 5:30 pm)

