  • KEA Announces Karnataka DCET Result 2020; Here’s Direct Link

DCET 2020 Result: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has announced Karnataka DCET result 2020 at kea.kar.nic.in

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Dec 6, 2020 4:03 pm IST

Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Karnataka DCET 2020 Result: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) on December 5 announced diploma common entrance test (DCET) 2020 result. Candidates can now visit the KEA official website, kea.kar.nic.in to check their results. To check results, students will have to use their DCET roll number as login credential. KEA, along with results, has also released the final answer key.

DCET provisional answer key was released on October 20 and candidates were allowed to raise objections up to October 24.

Download DCET 2020 answer key

DECT 2020 and PGCET 2020 exams in Karnataka were held on October 13 and 14.

Steps to check Karnataka Diploma CET result 2020

To check DCET 2020 result, follow these steps:

Go to the official website kea.kar.nic.in or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/

On the homepage, click on ‘DCET-2020-Result’ under the ‘Latest Announcements’ section

A new tab will open. Key in your DCET roll number

Submit and download DCET 2020 result

Along with result, KEA has also published a detailed notification containing the schedule and other important information regarding the document verification process.

Read the notification

