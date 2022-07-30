KEA To Announce Karnataka KCET Result 2022 Today

KCET 2022 result today

Karnataka KCET Result 2022: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) will announce the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022 result of nearly 2.2 lakh students today, July 30. Once declared, the Karnataka CET result 2022, along with the merit list will be available on the websites– cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, kea.kar.nic.in.

Suggested: Try KCET 2022 College Predictor to predict your admission chances . Use Now

Don't Miss: KCET 2022 Cut-Offs with Opening & Closing Ranks. Check Now

Latest: Top Engineering Colleges in India Accepting KCET 2022 Score, Click here

The KCET exam 2022 was held between June 16 and 18. To download the KCET 2022 scorecard, candidates need to use their application number and date of birth. Once the KCET 2022 scorecard is released, download and take a print out for further reference.

The scorecard of KCET 2022 will consist of details such as the candidate’s roll number, subject-wise scores, total marks secured in the entrance exam, and the dates allotted for the counselling process. The KCET counselling 2022 will be held online. The candidates selected will be allotted counselling rounds as per their merit.

The Karnataka CET exam is conducted for candidates seeking admission to engineering, pharmacy, agriculture, veterinary and other technical courses in the state colleges of Karnataka.