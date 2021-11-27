KCET Seat Allotment Result 2021: Check Engineering Cut-Offs

Image credit: Shutterstock KCET 2021 cut-off, seat allotment result out for round 1 (representational)

KCET 2021 Cut-Off: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released KCET 2021 seat allotment result. The allotment result can be downloaded from kea.kar.nic.in using the UGCET application number. Along with seat allotment results, the KEA has also announced category-wise KCET 2021 cut-offs for different colleges. KCET cut-offs for Engineering, Agriculture, BPharm, Pharm D, and Naturecure and Yoga Sciences can be downloaded from the KEA website.

As per the KCET counselling 2021 schedule, candidates can exercise their choices (option entry) up to November 30.

The window for fee payment, and downloading admission order will be available from November 29 to December 1.

The last date for reporting to the allotted college is December 3.

KCET 2021 Cut-Off: Engineering And Other Courses

The seat allotment list has been released on the basis of choices filled by candidates.

Steps To Download KCET 2021 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result

Go to the official website, kea.kar.nic.in. On the homepage click on the link to download the list. A login window will appear. Enter application number and login. KCET 2021 seat allotment result will be displayed. Download and take a print out for further reference.

Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) or Karnataka UGCET is a state-level entrance examination. The exam is used by Karnataka institutions to fill undergraduate Engineering, Agriculture, Pharmacy and other seats.