KCET Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Tomorrow At Kea.kar.nic.in

Image credit: Shutterstock Karnataka UGCET (KCET) 2021 2nd round seat allotment result tomorrow at kea.kar.nic.in (representational)

KCET Round 2 Counselling Result 2021 Date And Time: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will announce Karnataka Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UGCET) or KCET 2021 round 2 seat allotment result tomorrow, December 10, after 4 pm. KCET round 2 allotment result will be published on kea.kar.nic.in. KEA had announced allotment result for the first round of admission to Engineering, Architecture, Agriculture, Pharmacy and other courses in November.

KEA had displayed the seat matrix for the second round of KCET counselling on December 7. Provisions to modify, delete or re-order options were available till 10 am today, December 9.

As per the KCET 2021 counselling schedule, choice-1 and choice-2 candidates will have to pay the admission fee and download admission orders between December 13 and 15, 2021. The last date for reporting to allotted colleges is December 16.

In a recent notification, KEA said that options entered by candidates in round 1 will remain the same for the second round. Candidates are not allowed to enter options again.

“Candidates may delete or alter order of higher options.The candidate will be allowed to add new options for any colleges and course that come into the seat matrix after the first round. Candidates who are participating in this round implies they are looking for a better seat...If the candidate does not get any seat in this round then the seat allotted to him/her in the earlier round, if any, stands confirmed,” the KEA said.

Click here to read instructions for KCET 2021 round 2 counselling.