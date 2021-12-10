KCET Round 2 Seat Allotment 2021 Result Today

KCET round 2 seat allotment 2021 today

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will announce Karnataka Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UGCET), or KCET 2021, round 2 seat allotment result today, December 10. As per the KCET 2nd round seat allotment 2021 result date and time, the seat allotment status will be released after 4 pm. The official KEA website -- kea.kar.nic.in, will host the KCET round 2 allotment result. Candidates will be able to exercise options against the KCET 2021 round 2 seat allotment result between December 10 and December 12.

Recommended: Know your college admission chances based on KCET Rank. Click here Latest: Apply to these TOP institutions with your JEE Main/ Class 12/ KCET score - Check List here

Applicants shortlisted in the KCET round 2 seat allotment 2021 result will have to pay the seat acceptance fee in online mode. Candidates will also eb required to complete the document verification at the allotted institutes. The last date to respond to KCET 2021 round 2 seat allotment query is December 16.

KEA in a statement said that options entered by candidates in round 1 will remain the same for the second round. Candidates are not allowed to enter options again.

“Candidates may delete or alter the order of higher options. The candidate will be allowed to add new options for any colleges and courses that come into the seat matrix after the first round. Candidates who are participating in this round imply they are looking for a better seat...If the candidate does not get any seat in this round then the seat allotted to him/her in the earlier round, if any, stands confirmed,” the KEA said.

When is KCET 2nd round seat allotment result?

KCET 2nd round seat allotment result date is today. The KCET official website 2021 will host the result after 4 pm.

How To Check KCET Seat Allotment 2021 Round 2