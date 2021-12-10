  • Home
KCET Round 2 Seat Allotment: Students can access and download the KCET round 2 seat allotment status on the official KEA home page website -- kea.kar.nic.in. Applicants shortlisted in KCET round 2 will be able to exercise options till December 12.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Dec 10, 2021 11:29 pm IST

KCET Round 2 Seat Allotment 2021 Result Declared: Websites, Direct Link, How To Check
Karnataka CET second round seat allotment result declared at KEA home page
New Delhi:

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has declared the Karnataka Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UGCET), or KCET 2021, round 2 seat allotment result today, December 10. Students can access and download the KCET round 2 seat allotment status on the official KEA website -- kea.kar.nic.in. Applicants shortlisted in KCET round 2 will be able to exercise options till December 12.

To get the seats confirmed, applicants shortlisted in the KCET round 2 seat allotment 2021 result will have to pay the seat acceptance fee in online mode and complete the document verification at the allotted institutes. The last date to respond to KCET 2021 round 2 seat allotment query is December 16.

KEA in a statement said that options entered by candidates in round 1 will remain the same for the second round. Candidates are not allowed to enter options again.

How To Check KCET Seat Allotment 2021 Round 2

  • Visit the KCET official website - kea.kar.nic.in
  • Click on the designated link to check the KCET seat allotment
  • Insert login credentials as required including CET application number
  • Submit and download the KCET seat allotment letter and result

Along with Karnataka CET second round counselling seat allotment 2021 result, the KEA will also release a list of cut-off scores for undergraduate admissions.

KEA had displayed the seat matrix for round 2 counselling on December 7. Provisions to modify, delete or re-order options were available till December 9.

kea.kar.nic.in KCET 2021
