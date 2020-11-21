  • Home
  • Education
  • KCET Round 1 Seat Allotment Schedule Released At Cetonline.karnataka.gov.in; Details Here

KCET Round 1 Seat Allotment Schedule Released At Cetonline.karnataka.gov.in; Details Here

Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the KCET round 1 counselling schedule at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Nov 21, 2020 3:25 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

KEA Reopens Application Window Of Karnataka CET 2020; Upload Documents Till October 1
KCET 2020: KEA Reopens Application Window Of Karnataka CET And Other Exams
KCET Result 2020 Declared; Document Verification, Counselling To Be Held Online
KCET Result 2020: Karnataka CET 2020 Result Declared At Karresults.nic.in
KCET 2020 Result Live Updates: Karnataka CET 2020 Result Declared At Kea.kar.nic.in
KCET 2020: Top Engineering Colleges Through CET Karnataka, Check Details Here
KCET Round 1 Seat Allotment Schedule Released At Cetonline.karnataka.gov.in; Details Here
KCET Round 1 Seat Allotment Schedule Released At Kea.kar.nic.in
New Delhi:

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the KCET round 1 seat allotment schedule at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Students seeking admission to the undergraduate engineering courses can check the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2020 counselling schedule. As per the KCET counselling dates, the option entry is scheduled to take place for CET counselling round 1 from November 22 to November 25. Candidates will be able to check the mock KCET seat allotment 2020 on November 26 at the official website of KEA.

The KCET 2020 counselling date for round 1 has been announced for Engineering, Architecture, Agriculture, Veterinary, Pharmacy, Naturopathy and Yoga. Allotment of seats will be done on the basis of merit and priority of options entered by the candidates. Shortlisted candidates from the KCET round 1 of seat allotment will be required to confirm their admission to the courses online and pay the requisite seat allotment fee.

KCET First Round Seat Allotment Schedule

Events

Dates

Display of seat matrix and fee structure

November 19, 2020

KCET Option Entry

November 22 (2 pm) to November 25 (11 am)

KCET mock seat allotment

November 26 (after 2 pm)

Facility to change KCET option entry

November 26 (4 pm) to November 28 (upto 11 am)

KCET seat allotment 2020 date for round 1

November 29 after 4 pm

Exercise of choices by allotted candidates

November 30 to December 1, 2020

Fee payment by allotted candidates

November 30 to December 2, 2020

Last date to report at the institute allotted

December 2 (before 5:30 pm)

For verification and admission, candidates have to produce several documents relating to their educational qualifications including mark sheets and pass certificates of Class 10 and Class 12, KCET application form 2020, KCET rank card 2020, KCET admit card 2020, and category certificate (if applicable).

Click here for more Education News
kea.kar.nic.in KCET 2020
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Goa Government Panel To Submit Final Report On NEP By March 2021
Goa Government Panel To Submit Final Report On NEP By March 2021
INI CET Results 2021: Exam Over; Result To Be Announced On November 27
INI CET Results 2021: Exam Over; Result To Be Announced On November 27
PDPU Convocation: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Addresses Students Virtually
PDPU Convocation: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Addresses Students Virtually
Goa Schools Reopen For Classes 10, 12 Amid COVID-19 Protocols
Goa Schools Reopen For Classes 10, 12 Amid COVID-19 Protocols
HBSE Declares Classes 10, 12 Compartment Result At Bseh.org.in
HBSE Declares Classes 10, 12 Compartment Result At Bseh.org.in
.......................... Advertisement ..........................