KCET Round 1 Seat Allotment Schedule Released At Kea.kar.nic.in

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the KCET round 1 seat allotment schedule at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Students seeking admission to the undergraduate engineering courses can check the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2020 counselling schedule. As per the KCET counselling dates, the option entry is scheduled to take place for CET counselling round 1 from November 22 to November 25. Candidates will be able to check the mock KCET seat allotment 2020 on November 26 at the official website of KEA.

The KCET 2020 counselling date for round 1 has been announced for Engineering, Architecture, Agriculture, Veterinary, Pharmacy, Naturopathy and Yoga. Allotment of seats will be done on the basis of merit and priority of options entered by the candidates. Shortlisted candidates from the KCET round 1 of seat allotment will be required to confirm their admission to the courses online and pay the requisite seat allotment fee.

KCET First Round Seat Allotment Schedule

Events Dates Display of seat matrix and fee structure November 19, 2020 KCET Option Entry November 22 (2 pm) to November 25 (11 am) KCET mock seat allotment November 26 (after 2 pm) Facility to change KCET option entry November 26 (4 pm) to November 28 (upto 11 am) KCET seat allotment 2020 date for round 1 November 29 after 4 pm Exercise of choices by allotted candidates November 30 to December 1, 2020 Fee payment by allotted candidates November 30 to December 2, 2020 Last date to report at the institute allotted December 2 (before 5:30 pm)

For verification and admission, candidates have to produce several documents relating to their educational qualifications including mark sheets and pass certificates of Class 10 and Class 12, KCET application form 2020, KCET rank card 2020, KCET admit card 2020, and category certificate (if applicable).