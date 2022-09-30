KCET Results 2022: KEA To Declare Karnataka CET Revised Result Tomorrow; Websites To Check

KCET revised result 2022 tomorrow at kea.kar.nic.in

KCET Revised Result 2022: The Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022 revised result will be declared tomorrow, October 1. Aspirants can check and download the KCET revised result and rank card through the website - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. To access the KCET results 2022, candidates need to log in with their application number and pasword. The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has conducted the KCET entrance examination to provide admissions into BTech courses offered by the participating institutes of the state.

The KCET 2022 was held between June 16 and 18 in pen-and-paper mode. As many as 2,10,829 candidates appeared for Karnataka UGCET 2022. The CET examination was organised in 486 exam centres across the state, out of which 87 centres were located in Bengaluru and 399 centres in the rest of the state. The KCET exams for Biology and Mathematics subject was conducted on June 16, while the examination for Physics and Chemistry was held in June 17. The Kannada language test for Horanadu and Gadinadu Kannadiga candidates was conducted on June 18.

The KCET 2022 result was initially declared by the KEA on July 30 without considering the qualifying marks of 2nd PUC. The aspirants who passed the Pre-University Course (PUC) in 2020-21 approached the Karnataka High Court to challenge the decision of KEA for not considering 2020-21 marks while preparing the KCET ranking 2022. Following the challenge, the Karnataka High Court directed the KEA to follow the formula suggested by a technical committee and release the KCET revised rankings.

