  • Home
  • Education
  • KCET Results 2022: KEA To Declare Karnataka CET Revised Result Tomorrow; Websites To Check

KCET Results 2022: KEA To Declare Karnataka CET Revised Result Tomorrow; Websites To Check

The Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022 revised result will be declared tomorrow, October 1.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Sep 30, 2022 10:20 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

KCET Result 2022: KEA To Announce Karnataka CET Revised Rankings On October 1
KCET 2022: Karnataka High Court Tells KEA To Follow Technical Committee Suggestion On CET Rankings
KEA Submits New CET Ranking Proposal To Karnataka High Court
KCET 2022: Karnataka High Court Defers Ranking Hearing To September 22
KCET 2022: High Court Division Bench To Hear Karnataka Government Plea On Ranking On September 19
Karnataka High Court Quashes KEA Note On 2020-21 Pre University Exam Marks Of Students
KCET Results 2022: KEA To Declare Karnataka CET Revised Result Tomorrow; Websites To Check
KCET revised result 2022 tomorrow at kea.kar.nic.in

KCET Revised Result 2022: The Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022 revised result will be declared tomorrow, October 1. Aspirants can check and download the KCET revised result and rank card through the website - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. To access the KCET results 2022, candidates need to log in with their application number and pasword. The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has conducted the KCET entrance examination to provide admissions into BTech courses offered by the participating institutes of the state.

Latest: KCET 2022 College Predictor to predict your admission chance in Top Engineering Colleges. Use Now
Colleges Accepting Applications: To check the list of Institutions accepting B.Tech/ B.E Applications. Click Here
B.Tech @Reva University. Ranked #6 in India by IIRF, 450+ Recruiters, 36 Lakh Highest CTC. Scores Accepted: JEE, KCET, COMEDK & Other state entrance tests. Apply Now 

The KCET 2022 was held between June 16 and 18 in pen-and-paper mode. As many as 2,10,829 candidates appeared for Karnataka UGCET 2022. The CET examination was organised in 486 exam centres across the state, out of which 87 centres were located in Bengaluru and 399 centres in the rest of the state. The KCET exams for Biology and Mathematics subject was conducted on June 16, while the examination for Physics and Chemistry was held in June 17. The Kannada language test for Horanadu and Gadinadu Kannadiga candidates was conducted on June 18.

The KCET 2022 result was initially declared by the KEA on July 30 without considering the qualifying marks of 2nd PUC. The aspirants who passed the Pre-University Course (PUC) in 2020-21 approached the Karnataka High Court to challenge the decision of KEA for not considering 2020-21 marks while preparing the KCET ranking 2022. Following the challenge, the Karnataka High Court directed the KEA to follow the formula suggested by a technical committee and release the KCET revised rankings.

KCET Results 2022: List Of Official Websites

  • kea.kar.nic.in

  • cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

  • karresults.nic.in

How To Check KCET Revised Result 2022?

  1. Visit the official website -- karresults.nic.in.
  2. On the homepage, click on the 'KCET revised result 2022' link.
  3. Enter all the required credentials and click on submit.
  4. Your Karnataka CET revised result will be displayed on the screen.
  5. Download it and take a printout for future reference.
Click here for more Education News
KCET Result
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
IIM Calcutta Improves Position In QS Ranking For Global Business Schools; Ranks 51
IIM Calcutta Improves Position In QS Ranking For Global Business Schools; Ranks 51
Allahabad University PG Counselling 2022 Begins Tomorrow; Details Here
Allahabad University PG Counselling 2022 Begins Tomorrow; Details Here
TS DOST 2022 Counselling: Special Phase Registration To Begin Tomorrow; Details Here
TS DOST 2022 Counselling: Special Phase Registration To Begin Tomorrow; Details Here
Supreme Court Agrees To Hear Plea Seeking Remaining Rounds Of INI CET Counselling To Be Organised
Supreme Court Agrees To Hear Plea Seeking Remaining Rounds Of INI CET Counselling To Be Organised
Central University Of Gujarat UG Admission 2022: Registration Last Date Through CUET Today; Direct Link
Central University Of Gujarat UG Admission 2022: Registration Last Date Through CUET Today; Direct Link
.......................... Advertisement ..........................