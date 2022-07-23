Karnataka KCET Result 2022: Check Release Date And Time

Image credit: shutterstock.com Download KCET 2022 scorecard at kea.kar.nic.in

KCET Result 2022: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) will announce the result for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022 after July 25. According to KEA, "In view of the CBSE 12th results for the year 2022 being published, candidates who have applied for UGCET 2022, are instructed to upload their 12th standard marks in the link published in KEA website. The last date for uploading the marks is July 25." KCET 2022 result once released, will be available on the official website- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

To download the KCET 2022 scorecard, candidates need to use the application number and date of birth. KCET 2022 scorecard once released, download and take a print out for further reference.

KCET Result 2022: Steps To Download Scorecard

Visit the official website-- kea.kar.nic.in On the homepage, click on the "KCET result 2022" link Enter all the required credentials and click on submit Your CET 2022 scorecard will appear on the screen Download the scorecard, take a print out for further references.

KCET result 2022 will consist of the details including candidate's personal details, roll number, subject-wise scores and total marks secured in the entrance exam. The CET exam is being conducted for candidates seeking admission to engineering, pharmacy agriculture, veterinary and other technical courses in the state colleges of Karnataka.

For details on KCET result 2022, please visit the website- kea.kar.nic.in.