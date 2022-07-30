KCET result live: Karnataka CET result today

KCET 2022 Result: The Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) result will be announced today, July 30. As soon as the KCET 2022 result is announced, students who appeared for the undergraduate entrance test will be able to access the KCET results 2022 on its official website -- kea.kar.nic.in and cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. The Karnataka CET result 2022 will be declared for around 2.2 lakh candidates today. To download the KCET result 2022, candidates need to use their application numbers and dates of birth. Visit here for KCET Result 2022, cut off, official website link and more updates

KCET is conducted for admissions into BTech courses offered by the participating institutes of the state. This entrance test was held in pen-and-paper mode. On day 1, in two shifts, Biology and Mathematics papers were conducted and on day 2, the exams for Physics and Chemistry papers were held.

KCET 2022 Result: How To Check