KCET Result 2022: Link To Upload Class 12 Marks Closes Today

Image credit: shutterstock.com Download KCET 2022 scorecard at kea.kar.nic.in

KCET Result 2022: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) is likely to announce the result for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022 this week, by July 31. Meanwhile, as per the official notification, the last date to upload the Class 12 marks is today, July 25. "In view of the CBSE 12th results for the year 2022 being published, candidates who have applied for UGCET 2022, are instructed to upload their 12th standard marks in the link published in KEA website. The last date for uploading the marks is July 25," KCET notification mentioned.

Suggested: Try KCET 2022 College Predictor to predict your admission chances . Use Now

Don't Miss: KCET 2022 Cut-Offs with Opening & Closing Ranks. Check Now

Latest: Top Engineering Colleges in India Accepting KCET 2022 Score, Click here

Once declared, KCET 2022 results will be available on the official website-- kea.kar.nic.in. To download KCET scorecard, click on the result link. Enter all the required credentials, CET result 2022 will be displayed on the screen. Download KCET 2022 scorecard, and take a printout for further reference.

KCET Result 2022: Steps To Check

Visit the official website-- kea.kar.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the "KCET result 2022" link

Enter all the required credentials and click on submit

Your Karnataka CET result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Download it and take a printout for future reference.

KCET scorecard will consist of the details including candidate's personal details, roll number, subject-wise scores and total marks secured in the entrance exam. Karnataka KCET 2022 exam was held between June 16 and 18. The exam was held for candidates seeking admission to engineering, pharmacy agriculture, veterinary and other technical courses in the state colleges of Karnataka.