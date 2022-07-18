KCET Result 2022 Likely This Week; Check Expected Date, Official Website, How To Check

Image credit: Shutterstock KCET 2022 result soon

KCET Result 2022: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) is expected to announce the KCET result 2022 soon. As per reports, the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022 result is likely to be declared by July 21. However, the KEA is yet to make an official announcement regarding the Karnataka CET result date and time. Once declared, the KCET 2022 results will be available on the official website-- kea.kar.nic.in.

It must be noted that the KCET 2022 result will be announced in online mode only. To access the Karnataka KCET result 2022, the candidates will need to enter their login credentials such as registration number.

KCET exam was held for candidates seeking admission to engineering, pharmacy agriculture, veterinary and other technical courses in the state colleges of Karnataka. The Karnataka KCET 2022 exam was conducted between June 16 and 18.

KCET Result 2022: Websites

kea.kar.nic.in

cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

KCET Result 2022: How To Check

Visit the official website-- kea.kar.nic.in. On the homepage, click on the "KCET result 2022" link. Enter all the required credentials and click on submit. Your Karnataka CET result 2022 will be displayed on the screen. Download it and take a printout for future reference.

KCET result 2022 will consist of the details including candidate's personal details, roll number, subject-wise scores and total marks secured in the entrance exam.