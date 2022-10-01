KCET Result 2022: KEA Declares Karnataka UGCET Revised Result; Direct Link Here

KCET 2022 revised result at karresults.nic.in

The revised Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) result has been announced today, October 1. The direct link to check the KCET 2022 revised result 2022 is live at karresults.nic.in. Candidates will be required to use the KCET registration number and first four characters of the names to download and access the KEA UGCET revised results.

As per the new policy, the qualifying marks of 2021 PU batch students have been deducted by an average of 6 marks in Physics, 5 marks in Chemistry and 7 marks in Mathematics which results in total deduction of 6 marks for 100 qualifying marks to arrive at the KCET 2022 revised results.

Earlier on July 30, KEA had issued the note that this year the second year PU marks of students from the 2020-21 batch will not be considered for CET rankings. Only the KCET marks were considered in preparuing the KEA UGCET result then. The 2021-22 students were, however, ranked on the regular 50:50 ratio of 2nd PU marks and the entrance exam marks.