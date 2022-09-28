KCET Result 2022: KEA To Announce Karnataka CET Revised Rankings On October 1

Karnataka KCET Revised Result 2022

KCET Result 2022: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) will declare the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) revised result 2022 on October 1. The candidates can check and download the KCET revised result and the merit list through the website - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. The revised result will be based on the suggestions made by a committee headed by DR B Thimme Gowda, Vice Chairman of the Karnataka State Higher Education Council.

On September 23, the High Court directed the authorities to go ahead with the CET ranking based on this formula. A technical committee constituted by the State government has suggested an average deduction of six marks in each subject from 2nd PU marks of Covid-19 year (2020-21) students so that their CET rankings this year will be 'normalised' with 2021-22 batch 2nd PU students. The committee came up with two sets of solutions based on complex calculations. But in the end, it suggested deducting an average of 6 marks from 2020-21 students.

The committee suggested: "The qualifying marks of 2021 PU batch students shall be deducted by an average of 6 marks in Physics, 5 marks in Chemistry and 7 marks in Mathematics, that results in total deduction of 6 marks for 100 qualifying marks," as per PTI. Earlier on July 30, KEA had issued the note that this year by which the second year PU marks of students from the 2020-21 batch were not considered for CET rankings. Only the CET marks were considered. The 2021-22 students were, however, ranked on the regular 50:50 ratio of 2nd PU marks and the entrance exam marks.

Since the 2nd PU marks of 2020-21 students were based on internal marks from colleges, the KEA had adopted this policy. Many students who are reappearing for CET from the 2020-21 batch had challenged this note. In the September 3 judgement, the High Court had said the "impugned note is contrary to the principles of legitimate expectation and the same deserves to be quashed."

The KCET scorecard will include details like andidate's personal information, roll number, subject-wise results, and overall marks obtained in the entrance test. This year, over 2 lakh students appeared for the Karnataka CET 2022 examination which was held on June 16 and 18. KEA conducts the KCET exam for admission to undergraduate Engineering, Architecture, Yoga and Naturopathy, Veterinary, Farm Science, and Pharma courses.