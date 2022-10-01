KCET Result 2022: Karnataka UGCET Revised Ranks Today At Kea.kar.nic.in

KCET 2022 revised ranks today

The revised Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) ranks will be announced today, October 1. The official websites -- kea.kar.nic.in and cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, will host the KCET result 2022 revised ranks. KCET 2022 was held between June 16 and June 18 for around 2,10,829 candidates. To access the KCET 2022 revised ranks, candidates will be required to use CET application number.

The KCET administering body, Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) on July 30 released the UGCET 2022 rankings. However, the KCET 2022 result rankings were issued without considering the qualifying marks of Class 12. Many KCET exam repeaters who qualified the Pre-University Course (PUC) in 2020-21 then approached the Karnataka High Court to challenge the KEA notice for not considering 2020-21 marks while preparing UGCET ranking 2022. Following the challenge, the Karnataka High Court directed the KEA to follow the formula suggested by a technical committee to redo KCET 2022 rankings.

KCET 2022 Result: How To Check