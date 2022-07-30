  • Home
KCET Result 2022: Girls Outshine Boys In Karnataka Common Entrance Test

KCET Result 2022: In the engineering category, out of 1,71,656 eligible candidates, 88,575 are girls.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jul 30, 2022 2:19 pm IST

Bengaluru:

Girls outshone boys in the Karnataka Common Entrance Test, the results of which were announced on Saturday. However, boys were the toppers in the engineering, Bachelor of Naturopathy and Yogic Science (BNYS), agriculture science, veterinary science and pharmacy streams. Apoorv Tandon, Siddhartha Singh and Amtakuri Venkata Madhava Sriram topped in the engineering category while Arun Ravishankar, Sumeet Patil and Sudeep Y M were the top BSc (Agriculture) rank holders. KCET Result 2022 Live Updates

In the BSc Veterinary category, Hrishikesh Nagbhushan Gangule, Manish S A and Shuba Kaushik were the top three rank holders.

According to the Karnataka Examination Authority, 2,10,829 students had written the KCET, which were held on June 16 and 17 across 486 centres. Out of 1,42,750 eligible candidates for BNYS, 80,008 were girls.

In the engineering category, out of 1,71,656 eligible candidates, 88,575 are girls. Similarly, out of 1,39,968 eligible candidates for Bachelor of Science in Agriculture, 78,070 are girls. In the veterinary science category, 1,42,820 were eligible and among them 80,044 are girls. Girls dominated in the eligibility list for B.Pharma and D.Pharma courses as well.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

