Image credit: Shutterstock KCET 2021 result date and time (representational)

KCET 2021 result is expected to be announced by September 20. The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has recently extended the last date to enter marks of the exam till September 18. The official website to get KCET result 2021 is kea.kar.nic.in.

Recommended: Know your college admission chances based on KCET Score. Click here

According to reports, Karnataka Higher Education Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan had confirmed the KCET 2021 result date. The minister is likely to announce the result at a press conference after which students can download their scorecards from the official website.

KCET Results 2021: How To Download

To download KCET result, go to kea.kar.nic.in or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Click on the UGCET 2021 result link. Login with your roll number and/or any other details. Submit and download the scorecard. Take a printout.

KCET was conducted last month. On the first day, Biology and Mathematics papers were held and on day 2, the exams for Physics and Chemistry papers were conducted. On the last day, Horanadu (other state) and Gadinadu (border region of Karnataka) Kannadiga candidates appeared for the Kannada language test.

The provisional answer key was released earlier this month and students were allowed to raise objections, if any.

KEA has received around 250 objections, according to a report in the Deccan Herald.

A committee has been established to look into these objections and students may be awarded eight grace marks, the report said.