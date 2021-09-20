Image credit: Shutterstock KCET 2021 result declared (representational)

Karnataka CET result 2021: Result of the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2021 has been declared. Students who wrote the entrance exam can go to kea.kar.nic.in to check their scores. The test was held for admission to BTech courses at participating institutions of the state. It was held in pen-and-paper mode for Biology, Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry papers.

Recommended: Know your college admission chances based on KCET Score. Click here Latest: Apply to these TOP institutions with your JEE Main/ Class 12/ KCET score - Check List here

To check KCET 2021 results, students will need to login with their roll number and/or any other details mentioned on the login window. Candidates are advised to use the KCET hall ticket to find the login details.

A total of 2,01,816 candidates had registered for KCET 2021. The exam was held at 86 centres in Bengaluru and 444 centers outside the state capital.

The Kannada Language Test for Horanadu (other state) and Gadinadu (border region of Karnataka) candidates was held on August 30 at 6 locations.

KCET Result 2021: Direct Link

How To Download KCET 2021 Result

Go to kea.kar.nic.in or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in Click on the UGCET 2021 result link Login with your credentials. Submit to download the result.

Candidates are advised to check their KCET result from the official website only. If the official website crash due to heavy traffic, they can wait and try after a while.

Details of KCET 2021 counselling process will soon be available on the official website of the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA).