  • Home
  • Education
  • KCET Result 2020: Karnataka KCET Result On August 20, Check cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

KCET Result 2020: Karnataka KCET Result On August 20, Check cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

KCET 2020, or Karnataka Common Entrance Test was conducted by Karnataka Examination Authority on July 30 and 31, after Bengaluru High Court rejected the plea of students demanding to postponement the examination.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Aug 18, 2020 11:30 am IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Karnataka Examinations Authority Releases KCET 2020 Answer Key
60 COVID-19 Positive Among 1.47 Lakh Students Who Appeared For CET In Karnataka
Karnataka CET From Tomorrow, High Court Refuses To Postpone Entrance Exam
Will Conduct CET Exams As Per High Court Order: Karnataka Deputy CM
KCET Candidates File PIL In Karnataka HC Seeking Postponement Of Exams
KCET 2020: Karnataka High Court Asks State To Reconsider Decision On Holding Exam
KCET Result 2020: Karnataka KCET Result On August 20, Check cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
Karnataka KCET Result On August 20, Check cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
New Delhi:

Karnataka Examination Authority, or KEA, will declare KCET 2020 Results on Thursday, August 20, 2020. Deputy chief minister of Karnataka Ashwathnarayan C.N announced the date on Twitter. Once declared, students will be able to check their results online at kea.kar.nic.in or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

KCET 2020, or Karantaka Common Entrance Test was conducted by Karnataka Examination Authority on July 30 and 31, after Bengaluru High Court rejected the plea of students demanding to postponement the examination.

“#KCET results will be announced on August 20. My best wishes to all the students,” the deputy CM wrote on Twitter.

Over 1.5 lakh students had appeared in the KCET 2020 exams across the state.

Click here for more Education News
KCET Result KCET 2020 exam date KCET exam date
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
'Definitely Awkward': University Freshmen Get Online Welcome
'Definitely Awkward': University Freshmen Get Online Welcome
BHU Admit Card 2020: Banaras Hindu University To Release Admit Card Soon At bhuonline.in
BHU Admit Card 2020: Banaras Hindu University To Release Admit Card Soon At bhuonline.in
Calcutta High Court Proposes Formation Of Panel To Look Into Private Schools' Accounts
Calcutta High Court Proposes Formation Of Panel To Look Into Private Schools' Accounts
94 % Kids Surveyed In 4 States Don't Have Internet Access For E-Education: Survey
94 % Kids Surveyed In 4 States Don't Have Internet Access For E-Education: Survey
DU OBE: Teachers To Evaluate Answer Sheets Of Online Open-Book Exams Digitally
DU OBE: Teachers To Evaluate Answer Sheets Of Online Open-Book Exams Digitally
.......................... Advertisement ..........................