KCET Result 2020: Karnataka KCET Result On August 20, Check cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Karnataka KCET Result On August 20, Check cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Karnataka Examination Authority, or KEA, will declare KCET 2020 Results on Thursday, August 20, 2020. Deputy chief minister of Karnataka Ashwathnarayan C.N announced the date on Twitter. Once declared, students will be able to check their results online at kea.kar.nic.in or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

KCET 2020, or Karantaka Common Entrance Test was conducted by Karnataka Examination Authority on July 30 and 31, after Bengaluru High Court rejected the plea of students demanding to postponement the examination.

“#KCET results will be announced on August 20. My best wishes to all the students,” the deputy CM wrote on Twitter.

📢

ಇದೇ ಆಗಸ್ಟ್ 20 ರಂದು #KCET ಪರೀಕ್ಷೆಯ ಫಲಿತಾಂಶ ಪ್ರಕಟವಾಗಲಿದೆ. ಎಲ್ಲಾ ವಿದ್ಯಾರ್ಥಿಗಳಿಗೆ ನನ್ನ ಶುಭಹಾರೈಕೆಗಳು. #KCET results will be announced on August 20. My best wishes to all the students. — Dr. Ashwathnarayan C. N. (@drashwathcn) August 17, 2020

Over 1.5 lakh students had appeared in the KCET 2020 exams across the state.