KCET answer key released

The provisional answer key of the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) answer key has been released. The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) which administers the KCET has released the answer key of KCET on its official website -- kea.kar.nic.in. The applicants of KCET 2021 can download the provisional answer keys of Biology, Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics and get their answers matched. KCET 2021 ended on August 30.

The examination authority will also allow the students to raise objections against the KCET answer key 2021. Students can challenge the KCET provisional answer key by September 4 (5:30 pm) with supporting documents. After resolving the objections, KEA will release the final answer key and declare the results thereafter.

KCET is conducted for admissions into BTech courses offered by the participating institutes of the state. This entrance test was held in pen-and-paper mode. On day 1, in two shifts, Biology and Mathematics papers were conducted and on day 2, the exams for Physics and Chemistry papers were conducted.

KCET Answer Key: How To Download

Go to the official website - kea.kar.nic.in

Click on the designated KCET answer key 2021 link

Download the KCET subject-wise answer key pdf

Match with the responses to calculate the probable score

KCET result 2021 will be declared by September 20 and the counselling process will commence in the first week of October, according to reports.