KCET, JEE, NEET: Karnataka Government's E-Learning App Benefits Around 2 Lakh Students

Karnataka government initiative GetCETgo, an e-learning platform has benefited around two lakhs students in preparing for KCET, JEE and NEET.

Education | Edited by Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Dec 26, 2022 1:11 pm IST

KCET, JEE, NEET: Karnataka Government's E-Learning App Benefits Around 2 Lakh Students
Karnataka government initiative GetCETgo has benefited around two lakhs students
New Delhi:

Karnataka government initiative GetCETgo, an e-learning platform has benefited around two lakhs students in preparing for Common Entrance Test (CET), National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET 2023) and Joint Entrance Exam (JEE Main 2023) exams. The GET-CET-Go is a comprehensive online platform for 2nd year pre-university students to prepare for KCET using online videos, synopsis and mock tests.

The students can access these comprehensive study material available on the online learning platform in the form of synopsis, practice questions, chapter-wise tests, mock tests and revision videos without payment of any charges. "It assists our students in preparing for competitive exams such as CET, NEET, and JEE, as well as increasing number of students from Karnataka in IITs all over India," Dr CN Ashwathnarayan, Higher Education Minister of Karnataka State, said in a tweet.

To access the online study material available on the GET-CET-Go platform, students should have registered for KCET examination, post which they can download the preparatory content. The app was launched in 2020 to provide e-learning materials for KCET aspirants, however, it has now added NEET, JEE Main 2023 content as well.

Education News
