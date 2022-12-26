KCET, JEE, NEET: Karnataka Government's E-Learning App Benefits Around 2 Lakh Students

Karnataka government initiative GetCETgo has benefited around two lakhs students

Karnataka government initiative GetCETgo, an e-learning platform has benefited around two lakhs students in preparing for Common Entrance Test (CET), National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET 2023) and Joint Entrance Exam (JEE Main 2023) exams. The GET-CET-Go is a comprehensive online platform for 2nd year pre-university students to prepare for KCET using online videos, synopsis and mock tests.

Latest: Start your JEE Main 2023 Preparation with AI Coach Study Modules & Unlimited Mock Tests. Join Now!

Browse: Just Study 40% Syllabus and Score upto 100% in the JEE Main exam, All you need to know about JEE Main Highest Scoring Chapters And Topics. Know More.

Don't Miss: Free Download JEE Main previous year question papers. Click Here

Recommended: Attempt JEE Main FREE Mock test & Boost your preparation. Try Now! Applications Open for B.Tech @UPES. Ranked #3 by QS Asia University Rankings 2023. 100% Placement, 50 LPA Highest CTC. Apply Now

The students can access these comprehensive study material available on the online learning platform in the form of synopsis, practice questions, chapter-wise tests, mock tests and revision videos without payment of any charges. "It assists our students in preparing for competitive exams such as CET, NEET, and JEE, as well as increasing number of students from Karnataka in IITs all over India," Dr CN Ashwathnarayan, Higher Education Minister of Karnataka State, said in a tweet.

#GetCETgo - an E-learning initiative



It assists our students in preparing for competitive exams such as CET, NEET, and JEE, as well as increasing number of students from Karnataka in IITs all over India. #ಸುಶಾಸನಮಾಸ#GoodGovernanceMonth #Sushasan4NewIndia pic.twitter.com/2tGrIv6uTa — Dr. Ashwathnarayan C. N. (@drashwathcn) December 25, 2022

To access the online study material available on the GET-CET-Go platform, students should have registered for KCET examination, post which they can download the preparatory content. The app was launched in 2020 to provide e-learning materials for KCET aspirants, however, it has now added NEET, JEE Main 2023 content as well.