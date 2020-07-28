KCET 2020: Karnataka High Court Asks State To Reconsider Decision On Holding Exam

Image credit: Shutterstock Karnataka High Court today asked the state government to reconsider its decision to conduct KCET 2020 exam.

In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the Karnataka High Court today asked the state government to reconsider its decision to conduct the Karnataka Common Entrance Test or KCET 2020 exam on July 30.

The order was passed by the Court while hearing the petitions challenging the decision of the Karnataka Examinations Authority or KEA to conduct the KCET 2020 exam amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The order was passed by the Division Bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice H P Sandesh.

As per the directive, "There is a drastic change in the situation everyday. We, therefore direct the state government to immediately reconsider the question of holding CET considering the aforesaid aspects. The state government shall place its decision on record by tomorrow, at 2:30 pm."

The reasons stated for the above order to be passed included the large spike of COVID-19 cases in the state, the inability of students to step out of containment zones and lack of provision for public transport.

Two PILs were filed before the Karnataka High Court challenging the state's decision to hold the Karnataka Common Entrance Test.

The first plea, filed by National Students Union of India (NSUI), prays for a direction to set aside the KEA notification dated May 13 to conduct KCET 2020 exam on July 30 and 31.

Advocates Arnav A Bagalwadi and H C Prateek appeared for the petitioners. They were assisted by Shathabish Shivanna Advocates.

The second plea was filed by two advocates- Pradeep Kumar SP and S Hanumanthegowda. The PIL urges to quash the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued in regard to conducting the examination for COVID-19 positive students.

This PIL also urges that CET 2020 be cancelled and that the marks obtained by students at the 12th standard level be considered to grant admissions further into professional courses.

The third petition was moved by Advocate Abdullah Manan. It urges the Court to postpone KCET exams until the COVID-19 situation gets better. Additionally, the plea seeks a direction to the state government to provide medical facilities to the students as well as their families as and when the students appear to give their KCET exams.

The matter has been postponed and will be taken up for hearing on July 29.