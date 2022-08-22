KCET Document Verification 2022 Begins Today; Check List Of Documents Required, Schedule
The KCET 2022 document verification will be held in three sessions which will continue till September 7.
KCET 2022: The Karnataka Exam Authority (KEA) has started the Karnataka Undergraduate Entrance Test (KCET) document verification process today, August 22. The candidates will have to appear for the KCET 2022 document verification round as per their KCET ranks. The KCET 2022 document verification schedule is released on the official website of KEA-- kea.kar.nic.in.
The KCET 2022 document verification will be held in three sessions which will continue till September 7. The first session will be from 9:30 am to 11 am, the second session from 11:15 pm to 1:15 pm and the third session from 2 pm onwards. The candidates need to get their study certificates verified from the concerned BED office attached to their schools and colleges on the specified dates based on their engineering rank by producing all of the original documents.
KCET Document Verification 2022: List of Documents Required
KCET 2022 application form.
KCET 2022 scorecard
Mark sheet of Class 10 and Class 12.
Photographs
Marksheet from Class 1 to Class 12.
Caste certificate (if any)
KCET Document Verification 2022 Schedule
Dates
Session 1 (9:30 am to 11 am)
Session 2 (11:15 am to 1 pm)
Session 3 (2 pm onwards)
KCET Rank
KCET Rank
KCET Rank
Engineering Rank Numbers
Engineering Rank Numbers
Engineering Rank Numbers
From
To
From
To
From
To
August 22
1
1800
1801
3600
3601
5000
August 23
5001
6800
6801
8600
8601
10000
August 24
10001
14000
14001
18000
18001
20000
August 25
20001
24000
24001
28000
28001
30000
August 26
30001
35000
35001
40000
40001
42000
August 27
42001
47000
47001
52000
52001
54000
August 29
54001
59000
59001
64000
64001
66000
September 1
66001
71000
71001
76000
76001
78000
September 2
78001
84000
84001
90000
90001
94000
September 3
94001
100000
100001
106000
106001
110000
September 5
110001
117000
117001
124000
124001
130000
September 6
130001
138000
138001
146000
146001
150000
September 7
150001
158000
158001
164000
164001
Last Rank