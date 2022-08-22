KCET Document Verification 2022 Begins Today; Check List Of Documents Required, Schedule

KCET Document Verification 2022 Begins Today

KCET 2022: The Karnataka Exam Authority (KEA) has started the Karnataka Undergraduate Entrance Test (KCET) document verification process today, August 22. The candidates will have to appear for the KCET 2022 document verification round as per their KCET ranks. The KCET 2022 document verification schedule is released on the official website of KEA-- kea.kar.nic.in.

The KCET 2022 document verification will be held in three sessions which will continue till September 7. The first session will be from 9:30 am to 11 am, the second session from 11:15 pm to 1:15 pm and the third session from 2 pm onwards. The candidates need to get their study certificates verified from the concerned BED office attached to their schools and colleges on the specified dates based on their engineering rank by producing all of the original documents.

KCET Document Verification 2022: List of Documents Required

KCET 2022 application form.

KCET 2022 scorecard

Mark sheet of Class 10 and Class 12.

Photographs

Marksheet from Class 1 to Class 12.

Caste certificate (if any)

KCET Document Verification 2022 Schedule