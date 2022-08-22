  • Home
KCET Document Verification 2022 Begins Today; Check List Of Documents Required, Schedule

The KCET 2022 document verification will be held in three sessions which will continue till September 7.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Aug 22, 2022 12:02 pm IST
KCET 2022: The Karnataka Exam Authority (KEA) has started the Karnataka Undergraduate Entrance Test (KCET) document verification process today, August 22. The candidates will have to appear for the KCET 2022 document verification round as per their KCET ranks. The KCET 2022 document verification schedule is released on the official website of KEA-- kea.kar.nic.in.

The KCET 2022 document verification will be held in three sessions which will continue till September 7. The first session will be from 9:30 am to 11 am, the second session from 11:15 pm to 1:15 pm and the third session from 2 pm onwards. The candidates need to get their study certificates verified from the concerned BED office attached to their schools and colleges on the specified dates based on their engineering rank by producing all of the original documents.

KCET Document Verification 2022: List of Documents Required

  • KCET 2022 application form.

  • KCET 2022 scorecard

  • Mark sheet of Class 10 and Class 12.

  • Photographs

  • Marksheet from Class 1 to Class 12.

  • Caste certificate (if any)

KCET Document Verification 2022 Schedule

Dates

Session 1 (9:30 am to 11 am)


Session 2 (11:15 am to 1 pm)


Session 3 (2 pm onwards)


KCET Rank


KCET Rank


KCET Rank


Engineering Rank Numbers

Engineering Rank Numbers

Engineering Rank Numbers

From

To

From

To

From

To

August 22

1

1800

1801

3600

3601

5000

August 23

5001

6800

6801

8600

8601

10000

August 24

10001

14000

14001

18000

18001

20000

August 25

20001

24000

24001

28000

28001

30000

August 26

30001

35000

35001

40000

40001

42000

August 27

42001

47000

47001

52000

52001

54000

August 29

54001

59000

59001

64000

64001

66000

September 1

66001

71000

71001

76000

76001

78000

September 2

78001

84000

84001

90000

90001

94000

September 3

94001

100000

100001

106000

106001

110000

September 5

110001

117000

117001

124000

124001

130000

September 6

130001

138000

138001

146000

146001

150000

September 7

150001

158000

158001

164000

164001

Last Rank

