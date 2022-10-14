KCET Counselling 2022: Web Option Entry Begins; Direct Link Here

KCET 2022 Option Entry Begins At Kea.kar.nic.in

KCET 2022 Counselling: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has started the web options entry for KCET counselling 2022 round-1. The KEA has opened the KCET option entry window for candidates seeking admission in engineering, architecture, farm science, veterinary, B-Pharma and D-courses. Eligible candidates can submit the course and college preferences on the official website- kea.kar.nic.in. As per the revised schedule released by the KEA, the KCET 2022 web options entry will conclude on October 15.

The KCET 2022 counselling process includes verification of documents, filing of choices, KCET 2022 seat allotment and reporting at allotted institutes. During KCET web options entry, candidates have to fill in choices of college and courses in the order of preferences. Candidates are suggested to fill in the KCET option entry carefully as choices once locked can not be modified. The KEA will allot seats to candidates on the basis of KCET rank, preferences and availability of seats.

KCET 2022 Counselling: How To Fill Web Option Entry

Step 1: Visit the official website-- kea.kar.nic.in

Step 2: Go to the 'Admission' tab and click on the ‘UG CET 2022’ link

Step 3: On the new page, click on the web options entry link and enter your credentials

Step 4: KCET option entry window will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Select the college and courses in the order of preference and submit it

Step 6: Download the confirmation page and take a print for future reference.

Direct Link: KCET Counselling 2022 Web Option Entry

Earlier the KCET 2022 web options entry was scheduled to commence on October 11. KEA has already issued the provisional seat matrix for the first round and the fee structure for various courses. The KCET 2022 counselling process will be held in two rounds along with a second extended round and a special round.