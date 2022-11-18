KCET Counselling 2022: Round 2 Web Options Entry Begins; Check Steps

Image credit: Shutterstock KCET 2022 round 2 option entry.

KCET 2022: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has started the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022 round 2 options entry process. The KCET 2022 round 2 option entry link is available on the official website– cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea. Candidates have to fill in choices of college and courses in the order of preferences during the web options entry process.

To complete the KCET round 2 web options entry candidates need to log in using their CET number and captcha code. Applicants can modify the KCET 2022 web options till November 19, 2022.

KEA will announce the KCET 2022 round 2 seat allotment on the basis of the KCET option entry. The KCET round 2 option entry result will be declared on November 21, 2022. Candidates whose names are there on the allotment list can exercise options in round 2 from November 22 to November 24, 2022.

KCET Counselling 2022 Round 2: Web Options Entry Steps