KCET Counselling 2022: Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Out; Direct Link

Image credit: Shutterstock KCET Counselling 2022 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result

KCET 2022: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UGCET) 2022 round 2 seat allotment result today, November 22. The KCET 2022 round 2 seat allotment result is available for download on the official website-- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Candidates who will accept the seat allocated to them in the KCET 2022 round 2 allocation results must download the admission order and report to the colleges they have been assigned to. When reporting to the college to confirm admission, applicants must download the Karnataka UGCET 2022 allocation letter and print a copy for verification.

The KCET exam is held for admission to the Engineering, Architecture, Farm Science, Veterinary, B-Pharm and other relevant UG programmes in the institutions in Karnataka.

