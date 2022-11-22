  • Home
KCET Counselling 2022: Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Out; Direct Link

The KCET 2022 counselling round 2 seat allotment result is released by KEA at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Nov 22, 2022 12:44 pm IST

KCET Counselling 2022 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result
Image credit: Shutterstock

KCET 2022: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UGCET) 2022 round 2 seat allotment result today, November 22. The KCET 2022 round 2 seat allotment result is available for download on the official website-- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Candidates who will accept the seat allocated to them in the KCET 2022 round 2 allocation results must download the admission order and report to the colleges they have been assigned to. When reporting to the college to confirm admission, applicants must download the Karnataka UGCET 2022 allocation letter and print a copy for verification.

KCET 2022 Counselling Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Direct Link

The KCET exam is held for admission to the Engineering, Architecture, Farm Science, Veterinary, B-Pharm and other relevant UG programmes in the institutions in Karnataka.

KCET 2022 Counselling Round 2 Seat Allotment Result: Steps To Check

  1. Eligible candidates at first need to go to the official website- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea
  2. And then from the latest announcement section, click on KCET 2022 round two allotment result link.
  3. After that candidates need to enter the necessary log-in credential- CET number.
  4. The round 2 allotment result pdf will get displayed.
  5. Candidates need to check the details properly and then download the allotment list to take a printout of it.
