KCET Counselling 2022 Round 1 Choice Entry Ends Today

Image credit: Shutterstock KCET Counselling 2022 choice entry process will end today.

KCET Counselling 2022: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will close the Under Graduate Common Entrance Test (UGCET) choice entry today, November 1, 2022. Candidates can exercise their choices for round 1 till 11.59 pm. Candidates will need their CET number and captcha code for the KCET 2022 counselling round 1 option entry.

To complete the KCET 2022 choice entry process visit the official website- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Then from the homepage, click on the KCET 2022 option entry link. Candidates then need to enter the CET number, and captcha code and then click on submit. Save the entered options using the 'Save and Submit' button and also take a printout for further admission processing. Candidates need to properly logout before leaving the option entry portal.

The seats of students who are unable to produce the relevant documents in support of reservations claimed in round 1 will be cancelled and put for allotment in the UGCET 2022 counselling second round.

Candidates can pay their fees till tomorrow, November 2 and the last date to report at the allotted colleges is November 3, 2022. Earlier, KEA released the KCET 2022 counselling round 1 seat allotment result on October 28, 2022.