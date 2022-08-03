KCET Counselling 2022: KEA Postpones Document Verification Round, Details Here

KCET document verification date postponed

The Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022 counselling dates have been postponed. The new date is yet to be announced by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA). Earlier, the KCET 2022 counselling was scheduled to start from August 5. The KCET rank 2022 will be prepared considering the marks obtained in KCET 2022 and Class 12 scores. The Karnataka Education Minister Ashwathnarayan CN, however, in a series of tweets have confirmed that the PUC 2nd marks of CET repeaters will not be considered. Those candidates who took the PUC 2021-22 exams and appeared for CET 2022 will be ranked only on the basis of their CET 2022 marks.

KCET 2022 qualified candidates will be required to submit their documents for verification as part of the admission process. To get the documents verified, candidates have to visit the centres specified by the authorities. Documents including KCET 2022 application form, proof of application fee payment, KCET 2022 hall ticket, score card of SSLC, or Class 10 marksheet, scorecard of 2nd PUC, or Class 12 mark sheet, and two recent passport size photographs will be required for verification.

“In the interest of 3 lakh students, KEA has decided not to consider the PUC marks of 24,000 students who have cleared the second PUC in the academic year 2021-22 and have re-written CET this year as well, there is no change in this,” the Education Minister said.

Mr Ashwathnarayan also added: “Out of the total 3 lakh students, 1.5 lakh students have written the CET last year and 1.5 lakh students this year. Last year 64 students of ICSE syllabus, 600 students of CBSE syllabus also wrote CET this time and they too have been given ranking ‍ on the basis of CET marks.”