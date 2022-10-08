KCET Counselling 2022: Document Verification Process Extended, Here's Last Date To Apply

Image credit: shutterstock.com Apply for document verification till October 11

KCET Counselling 2022: The Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET 2022) document verification process has been extended, the candidates can apply for the verification process on the official website- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea till October 11.

According to the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA), for the candidates who have failed to study the valid study certificate, the final chance to appear for document verification with all documents is October 11 till 9:30 am. "This is the final chance for document verification to become eligible for allotment of seats for UGCET 2022," KEA notification mentioned.

Candidates were earlier informed to appear for document verification on October 7 and 8, 2022. They need to carry list of documents for verification purposes- KCET 2022 application form, Class 10, 12 marksheets, photographs, hall tickets, other details.

KCET Counselling 2022: List Of Documents Required

Application form Hall ticket SSLC/ Class 10 marksheets Photographs Application fee payment proof.

The candidates will be allowed to change options, add or delete and modify by October 15. The KCET 2022 seat allotment result will be announced on October 17, the candidates in the round one allotment list have to report to the colleges on October 22.