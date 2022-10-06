KCET Counselling 2022: Document Verification Process To Begin Tomorrow

Image credit: Shutterstock The KCET document verification process will end on October 8, 2022.

KCET Counselling 2022: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will begin the KCET document verification process tomorrow, October 7. The document verification process will end on October 8. Candidates can check more details regarding the document verification on the official website of KEA – cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. The names of the candidates who can appear in the document verification process will be published on the official website today after 1 pm.

Candidates for verification purposes will need their KCET 2022 application form, Class 10 mark sheet, Class 12 mark sheet, proof of fee payment, KCET 2022 hall ticket, and two recent passport-size photographs. Candidates who have not entered their RD number of caste or caste income certificate- Hyderabad Karnataka reservation, can enter the correct RD number in their login ID.

KCET Counselling 2022 Document Verification: Eligibility

