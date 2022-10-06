  • Home
KEA will begin the KCET 2022 document verification process tomorrow at kea.kar.nic.in.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Oct 6, 2022 12:05 pm IST

KCET Counselling 2022: Document Verification Process To Begin Tomorrow
The KCET document verification process will end on October 8, 2022.
Image credit: Shutterstock

KCET Counselling 2022: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will begin the KCET document verification process tomorrow, October 7. The document verification process will end on October 8. Candidates can check more details regarding the document verification on the official website of KEA – cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. The names of the candidates who can appear in the document verification process will be published on the official website today after 1 pm.

Candidates for verification purposes will need their KCET 2022 application form, Class 10 mark sheet, Class 12 mark sheet, proof of fee payment, KCET 2022 hall ticket, and two recent passport-size photographs. Candidates who have not entered their RD number of caste or caste income certificate- Hyderabad Karnataka reservation, can enter the correct RD number in their login ID.

KCET Counselling 2022 Document Verification: Eligibility

As per an official draft, the document verification for ineligible candidates can be attended by-

  1. Candidates whose number of years of study in Karnataka is less than seven years between Class 1 to 12 to claim eligibility for KCET 2022 seat allotment can attend the verification process.
  2. Candidates whose number of years of study in Karnataka is less than ten years to claim a Kannada medium study reservation can attend.
  3. Candidates whose number of years is less than ten years to claim rural study reservation.
  4. Candidates whose number of years of parents' study is less than seven years to claim eligibility for KCET 2022 seat allotment are eligible.
Karnataka Common Entrance Test
