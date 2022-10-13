KCET Counseling 2022: Round 1 Mock Allotment Result Out; Direct Link Here

Image credit: Shutterstock KCET Counseling 2022 mock allotment result is availble on the official website.

KCET Counseling 2022: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has declared the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022 round 1 mock seat allotment result for medical and dental courses. After checking the mock allotment result, candidates can make changes in their options from October 13 to October 15. After considering the candidate's objections the round 1 seat allotment will be announced on October 17, 2022.

Candidates will need to enter their PCET number to download the mock seat allotment result list. The KCET mock seat allotment result is available on the official website – kea.kar.nic.in.

