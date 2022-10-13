  • Home
KCET Counseling 2022: Round 1 Mock Allotment Result Out; Direct Link Here

KCET 2022 counselling round 1 mock seat allotment result is available on kea.kar.nic.in. To download the result candidates will need their PCET number.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Oct 13, 2022 1:31 pm IST

KCET Counseling 2022 mock allotment result is availble on the official website.
Image credit: Shutterstock

KCET Counseling 2022: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has declared the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022 round 1 mock seat allotment result for medical and dental courses. After checking the mock allotment result, candidates can make changes in their options from October 13 to October 15. After considering the candidate's objections the round 1 seat allotment will be announced on October 17, 2022.

Candidates will need to enter their PCET number to download the mock seat allotment result list. The KCET mock seat allotment result is available on the official website – kea.kar.nic.in.

KCET 2022 Round 1 Mock Allotment Result Direct Link

KCET 2022 Round 1 Mock Allotment Result: Steps To Check And Download

  1. At first, go to the official website - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
  2. On the homepage go to the latest announcement section and then click on “12-10 PGET 2022 Medical/Dental/DNB mock allotment result” link.
  3. Enter the required credentials - PGET number and then click on submit
  4. Download the result page and keep a copy of it.
