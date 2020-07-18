KCET: Around 1,94,000 students have registered for KCET this year.

KCET admit cards have been released online. The Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) will be held on July 30 and 31. The admit cards are available on the official website of the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA).

Download KCET Admit Card

KCET is held by Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) for admission to the first year or first semester of Engineering, Technology, Naturopathy & Yoga, B.Pharma, 2nd year B.Pharma, Pharma-D, Agriculture courses (Farm Science) and Veterinary courses, in Government / University / Private Aided / Private Un-Aided Professional Educational Institutions in the State of Karnataka.

For the academic session 2020-2021, the exams were scheduled to be held in April. The exams were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On July 10, State Education Minister CN Ashwathnarayan had confirmed the exam dates.

In April, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa had launched an online crash course programme called 'GetCETGo', a free, online state government initiative to help students prepare for CET and NEET entrance exams. At the launch Mr Yediyurappa had said, "Students are also suffering because of COVID-19. They are worried because of the lack of classes and coaching. This is online help for students preparing for NEET and CET. I trust this will help students who are preparing at home. I wish them well."