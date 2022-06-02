KCET Admit Card 2022 Issued; Steps To Download Karnataka CET Hall Ticket
KCET Admit Card 2022: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has issued the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022 admit card.
Education | Written By Rashi Hardaha | Updated: Jun 2, 2022 10:10 pm IST
KCET Admit Card 2022: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has issued the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022 admit card today, June 2. Candidates can download the Karnataka CET admit card 2022 through the official website- kea.kar.nic.in.
