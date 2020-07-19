Image credit: Shutterstock KCET Admit Card 2020 Download Facility Available Now, Details Here

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has resumed Karnataka Common Entrance Test, or KCET 2020, admit card download facility. The KCET admit card 2020 download window started on July 17 but many students could not download their admit cards due to a technical issue.

“Due to server maintenance, downloading of admission tickets will be resumed on July 20 after 11 am,” an official statement said.

However, as checked on July 19, KCET admit card download facility is available on the official website of KEA, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Admit card of Karnataka CET can be downloaded by visiting the official website or clicking on the link mentioned above.

Candidates will be required to use their application number and date of birth, as mentioned in the SSLC or 10th admit card, as login credentials.

KCET is a state-level entrance test conducted for admission to BTech courses in institutes across Karnataka. The exam is held as a pen-and-paper based test.

Previously, Karnataka Higher Education Minister C N Ashwathnarayan announced that KCET 2020 will be conducted on July 30 and July 31.