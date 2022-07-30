KCET 2022 Result At Karresults.nic.in; Direct Link, Download Steps Here

KCET result direct link at karresults.nic.in

KCET 2022 Result: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has announced the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022 result today, July 30. Candidates can check and download the KCET result and the merit list through the website - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. The candidates must provide their application number and first four characters of their names to get their KCET 2022 scorecard. Once the KCET 2022 scorecard is available, download it and print it for future reference.

KCET RESULT DIRECT LINK

The KCET scorecard will include information such as the candidate's personal information, roll number, subject-wise results, and overall marks obtained in the entrance test. This year, over 2 lakh students took the exam, which was held on June 16 and 18.

Candidates who pass the KCET 2022 exam will be eligible for KCET 2022 counselling. Applicants in the general category must score 50%, while SC, ST, and OBC candidates must score 40% to qualify for KCET 2022.

KCET 2022 Result: Steps To Download Scorecard

Visit the official website- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the “KCET Result 2022” link.

Enter your application number and date of birth and then click on submit.

The KCET 2022 result will appear on the screen

Download and take a printout for future reference.

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) administers the KCET exam for admission to undergraduate Engineering, Architecture, Yoga and Naturopathy, Veterinary, Farm Science, and Pharma courses.